Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаМатематикаНечеткая логикаФункции принадлежностиCCompositeMembershipFunction 

CCompositeMembershipFunction

Класс для реализации композиции функций принадлежности.

Описание

Композиция функций принадлежности — объединение двух или более функций принадлежности с помощью заданного оператора.

fuzzy_composite_function

Пример кода для построения этого графика приведен ниже.

Декларация

   class CCompositeMembershipFuncion : public IMembershipFunction

Заголовок

   #include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>

Иерархия наследования

  CObject

      IMembershipFunction

          CCompositeMembershipFunction

Методы класса

Метод класса  

Описание

CompositionType

Устанавливает оператор композиции.

MembershipFunctions

Возвращает список функций принадлежности.

GetValue

Рассчитывает значение функции принадлежности по указанному аргументу.

Методы унаследованные от CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

Пример

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                  CompositeMembershipFunction.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2016, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>
#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>
//--- Create membership functions
CProductTwoSigmoidalMembershipFunctions func1(2,1,-1,7);
CP_ShapedMembershipFunction func2(0,6,7,9);
CCompositeMembershipFunction composite(ProdMF,GetPointer(func1),GetPointer(func2));
//--- Create wrappers for membership functions
double ProductTwoSigmoidalMembershipFunctions(double x) { return(func1.GetValue(x)); }
double P_ShapedMembershipFunction(double x) { return(func2.GetValue(x)); }
double CompositeMembershipFunction(double x) { return(composite.GetValue(x)); }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- create graphic
   CGraphic graphic;
   if(!graphic.Create(0,"CompositeMembershipFunction",0,30,30,780,380))
     {
      graphic.Attach(0,"CompositeMembershipFunction");
     }
   graphic.HistoryNameWidth(70);
   graphic.BackgroundMain("CompositeMembershipFunction");
   graphic.BackgroundMainSize(16);
//--- create curve
   graphic.CurveAdd(P_ShapedMembershipFunction,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"Func1");
   graphic.CurveAdd(ProductTwoSigmoidalMembershipFunctions,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"Func2");
   graphic.CurveAdd(CompositeMembershipFunction,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"Func1 * Func2");
//--- sets the X-axis properties
   graphic.XAxis().AutoScale(false);
   graphic.XAxis().Min(0.0);
   graphic.XAxis().Max(10.0);
   graphic.XAxis().DefaultStep(1.0);
//--- sets the Y-axis properties
   graphic.YAxis().AutoScale(false);
   graphic.YAxis().Min(0.0);
   graphic.YAxis().Max(1.1);
   graphic.YAxis().DefaultStep(0.2);
//--- plot
   graphic.CurvePlotAll();
   graphic.Update();
  }