//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| CompositeMembershipFunction.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>

#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>

//--- Create membership functions

CProductTwoSigmoidalMembershipFunctions func1(2,1,-1,7);

CP_ShapedMembershipFunction func2(0,6,7,9);

CCompositeMembershipFunction composite(ProdMF,GetPointer(func1),GetPointer(func2));

//--- Create wrappers for membership functions

double ProductTwoSigmoidalMembershipFunctions(double x) { return(func1.GetValue(x)); }

double P_ShapedMembershipFunction(double x) { return(func2.GetValue(x)); }

double CompositeMembershipFunction(double x) { return(composite.GetValue(x)); }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- create graphic

CGraphic graphic;

if(!graphic.Create(0,"CompositeMembershipFunction",0,30,30,780,380))

{

graphic.Attach(0,"CompositeMembershipFunction");

}

graphic.HistoryNameWidth(70);

graphic.BackgroundMain("CompositeMembershipFunction");

graphic.BackgroundMainSize(16);

//--- create curve

graphic.CurveAdd(P_ShapedMembershipFunction,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"Func1");

graphic.CurveAdd(ProductTwoSigmoidalMembershipFunctions,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"Func2");

graphic.CurveAdd(CompositeMembershipFunction,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"Func1 * Func2");

//--- sets the X-axis properties

graphic.XAxis().AutoScale(false);

graphic.XAxis().Min(0.0);

graphic.XAxis().Max(10.0);

graphic.XAxis().DefaultStep(1.0);

//--- sets the Y-axis properties

graphic.YAxis().AutoScale(false);

graphic.YAxis().Min(0.0);

graphic.YAxis().Max(1.1);

graphic.YAxis().DefaultStep(0.2);

//--- plot

graphic.CurvePlotAll();

graphic.Update();

}