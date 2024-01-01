DokumentationKategorien
CCompositeMembershipFunction

Klasse für die Implementierung einer Komposition von Zugehörigkeitsfunktionen.

Beschreibung

Die Komposition von Zugehörigkeitsfunktionen stellt eine Zusammensetzung aus einer oder mehrerer Zugehörigkeitsfunktionen mithilfe des angegebenen Operators dar.

fuzzy_composite_function

Ein Beispielcode für das Zeichnen dieser Grafik ist unten angeführt.

Deklaration

   class CCompositeMembershipFuncion : public IMembershipFunction

Überschrift

   #include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>

Vererbungshierarchie

  CObject

      IMembershipFunction

          CCompositeMembershipFunction

Methoden der Klasse

Methode der Klasse  

Beschreibung

CompositionType

Setzt den Operator der Komposition.

MembershipFunctions

Gibt die Liste der Zugehörigkeitsfunktionen zurück.

GetValue

Berechnet den Wert der Funktion nach dem angegebenen Argument.

Methoden geerbt von der Klasse CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

Beispiel

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                  CompositeMembershipFunction.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>
#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>
//--- Create membership functions
CProductTwoSigmoidalMembershipFunctions func1(2,1,-1,7);
CP_ShapedMembershipFunction func2(0,6,7,9);
CCompositeMembershipFunction composite(ProdMF,GetPointer(func1),GetPointer(func2));
//--- Create wrappers for membership functions
double ProductTwoSigmoidalMembershipFunctions(double x) { return(func1.GetValue(x)); }
double P_ShapedMembershipFunction(double x) { return(func2.GetValue(x)); }
double CompositeMembershipFunction(double x) { return(composite.GetValue(x)); }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- create graphic
   CGraphic graphic;
   if(!graphic.Create(0,"CompositeMembershipFunction",0,30,30,780,380))
     {
      graphic.Attach(0,"CompositeMembershipFunction");
     }
   graphic.HistoryNameWidth(70);
   graphic.BackgroundMain("CompositeMembershipFunction");
   graphic.BackgroundMainSize(16);
//--- create curve
   graphic.CurveAdd(P_ShapedMembershipFunction,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"Func1");
   graphic.CurveAdd(ProductTwoSigmoidalMembershipFunctions,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"Func2");
   graphic.CurveAdd(CompositeMembershipFunction,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"Func1 * Func2");
//--- sets the X-axis properties
   graphic.XAxis().AutoScale(false);
   graphic.XAxis().Min(0.0);
   graphic.XAxis().Max(10.0);
   graphic.XAxis().DefaultStep(1.0);
//--- sets the Y-axis properties
   graphic.YAxis().AutoScale(false);
   graphic.YAxis().Min(0.0);
   graphic.YAxis().Max(1.1);
   graphic.YAxis().DefaultStep(0.2);
//--- plot
   graphic.CurvePlotAll();
   graphic.Update();
  }