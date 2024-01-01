DocumentaçãoSeções
Classe para implementar a composição de funções de associação.

Descrição

A composição das funções de associação consiste na união de duas ou mais funções de associação usando o operador especificado.

fuzzy_composite_function

Exemplo de código para plotagem do gráfico mostrado abaixo.

Declaração

   class CCompositeMembershipFuncion : public IMembershipFunction

Cabeçalho

   #include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>

Hierarquia de herança

  CObject

      IMembershipFunction

          CCompositeMembershipFunction

Métodos de classe

Método de classe  

Descrição

CompositionType

Define o operador de composição.

MembershipFunctions

Retorna a lista de funções de associação.

GetValue

Calcula o valor da função de associação para o argumento especificado.

Métodos herdados da classe CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

Exemplo

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                  CompositeMembershipFunction.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>
#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>
//--- Create membership functions
CProductTwoSigmoidalMembershipFunctions func1(2,1,-1,7);
CP_ShapedMembershipFunction func2(0,6,7,9);
CCompositeMembershipFunction composite(ProdMF,GetPointer(func1),GetPointer(func2));
//--- Create wrappers for membership functions
double ProductTwoSigmoidalMembershipFunctions(double x) { return(func1.GetValue(x)); }
double P_ShapedMembershipFunction(double x) { return(func2.GetValue(x)); }
double CompositeMembershipFunction(double x) { return(composite.GetValue(x)); }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- create graphic
   CGraphic graphic;
   if(!graphic.Create(0,"CompositeMembershipFunction",0,30,30,780,380))
     {
      graphic.Attach(0,"CompositeMembershipFunction");
     }
   graphic.HistoryNameWidth(70);
   graphic.BackgroundMain("CompositeMembershipFunction");
   graphic.BackgroundMainSize(16);
//--- create curve
   graphic.CurveAdd(P_ShapedMembershipFunction,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"Func1");
   graphic.CurveAdd(ProductTwoSigmoidalMembershipFunctions,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"Func2");
   graphic.CurveAdd(CompositeMembershipFunction,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"Func1 * Func2");
//--- sets the X-axis properties
   graphic.XAxis().AutoScale(false);
   graphic.XAxis().Min(0.0);
   graphic.XAxis().Max(10.0);
   graphic.XAxis().DefaultStep(1.0);
//--- sets the Y-axis properties
   graphic.YAxis().AutoScale(false);
   graphic.YAxis().Min(0.0);
   graphic.YAxis().Max(1.1);
   graphic.YAxis().DefaultStep(0.2);
//--- plot
   graphic.CurvePlotAll();
   graphic.Update();
  }