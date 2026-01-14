SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / VIP Signal
Shibly Arafat

VIP Signal

Shibly Arafat
0 reviews
Reliability
106 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 300 USD per month
growth since 2024 95%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
109
Profit Trades:
90 (82.56%)
Loss Trades:
19 (17.43%)
Best trade:
33.50 USD
Worst trade:
-48.69 USD
Gross Profit:
494.83 USD (2 451 372 pips)
Gross Loss:
-225.95 USD (1 620 235 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (40.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
73.40 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.33
Trading activity:
1.39%
Max deposit load:
1.07%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
3.05
Long Trades:
61 (55.96%)
Short Trades:
48 (44.04%)
Profit Factor:
2.19
Expected Payoff:
2.47 USD
Average Profit:
5.50 USD
Average Loss:
-11.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-72.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-72.21 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
1.78%
Annual Forecast:
21.63%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
88.26 USD (29.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.80% (88.26 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSDr 41
XAUUSDr 38
GBPUSDb 13
GBPUSDr 7
BTCUSD 5
USDJPYr 3
XAUEUR 2
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDr 9
XAUUSDr 175
GBPUSDb 31
GBPUSDr 23
BTCUSD 8
USDJPYr 12
XAUEUR 11
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDr 1.8K
XAUUSDr 9.7K
GBPUSDb 2.7K
GBPUSDr 2.3K
BTCUSD 812K
USDJPYr 1.8K
XAUEUR 1K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +33.50 USD
Worst trade: -49 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +40.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -72.21 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

N1CapitalMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.01.14 09:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.14 08:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 70 days. This comprises 9.45% of days out of the 741 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.14 08:29
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
VIP Signal
300 USD per month
95%
0
0
USD
869
USD
106
0%
109
82%
1%
2.18
2.47
USD
7%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.