Ahmad Khoirur Roziq

EU Trade

Ahmad Khoirur Roziq
0 reviews
Reliability
19 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 302%
XMGlobal-Real 8
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
315
Profit Trades:
309 (98.09%)
Loss Trades:
6 (1.90%)
Best trade:
3.95 USD
Worst trade:
-34.48 USD
Gross Profit:
525.83 USD (52 436 pips)
Gross Loss:
-138.72 USD (13 869 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
138 (229.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
229.82 USD (138)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.33
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.43%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
5.82
Long Trades:
157 (49.84%)
Short Trades:
158 (50.16%)
Profit Factor:
3.79
Expected Payoff:
1.23 USD
Average Profit:
1.70 USD
Average Loss:
-23.12 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-66.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-66.55 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
34.11%
Annual Forecast:
413.92%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
66.55 USD (19.69%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.59% (40.03 USD)
By Equity:
25.66% (132.92 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 315
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 387
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 39K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3.95 USD
Worst trade: -34 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 138
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +229.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -66.55 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 30
0.00 × 2
EGlobal-Cent5
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 1
DooFintech-Live 5
0.14 × 156
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.15 × 27
XMGlobal-Real 18
0.24 × 17
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.40 × 166
XMGlobal-Real 26
0.50 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 8
0.65 × 378
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.07 × 14
Valutrades-Real
3.50 × 8
XMGlobal-Real 35
4.25 × 20
No reviews
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

