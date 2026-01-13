- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
315
Profit Trades:
309 (98.09%)
Loss Trades:
6 (1.90%)
Best trade:
3.95 USD
Worst trade:
-34.48 USD
Gross Profit:
525.83 USD (52 436 pips)
Gross Loss:
-138.72 USD (13 869 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
138 (229.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
229.82 USD (138)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.33
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.43%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
5.82
Long Trades:
157 (49.84%)
Short Trades:
158 (50.16%)
Profit Factor:
3.79
Expected Payoff:
1.23 USD
Average Profit:
1.70 USD
Average Loss:
-23.12 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-66.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-66.55 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
34.11%
Annual Forecast:
413.92%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
66.55 USD (19.69%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.59% (40.03 USD)
By Equity:
25.66% (132.92 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|315
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|387
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|39K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3.95 USD
Worst trade: -34 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 138
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +229.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -66.55 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 30
|0.00 × 2
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
DooFintech-Live 5
|0.14 × 156
|
XMGlobal-Real 21
|0.15 × 27
|
XMGlobal-Real 18
|0.24 × 17
|
XMGlobal-Real 27
|0.40 × 166
|
XMGlobal-Real 26
|0.50 × 2
|
XMGlobal-Real 8
|0.65 × 378
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.07 × 14
|
Valutrades-Real
|3.50 × 8
|
XMGlobal-Real 35
|4.25 × 20
