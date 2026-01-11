- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|71
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|886
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|69K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "UltimaMarkets-Live 1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
This XAUUSD (Gold) signal uses a fixed 100-pip stop loss combined with a dynamic trailing stop-loss system.
There is no fixed take profit as the market moves (up to ~200 pips or more), the stop loss trails the price to secure profits and reduce risk.
The strategy is designed to capture larger Gold market movements, allowing trades to breathe while progressively locking in gains.
It focuses on trend continuation, controlled risk, and letting strong moves fully develop.
