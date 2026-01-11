This XAUUSD (Gold) signal uses a fixed 100-pip stop loss combined with a dynamic trailing stop-loss system.

There is no fixed take profit as the market moves (up to ~200 pips or more), the stop loss trails the price to secure profits and reduce risk.

The strategy is designed to capture larger Gold market movements, allowing trades to breathe while progressively locking in gains.

It focuses on trend continuation, controlled risk, and letting strong moves fully develop.