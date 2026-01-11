SignalsSections
Ahmed Rahmani

Gold Empire Edge V2

Ahmed Rahmani
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 897%
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
71
Profit Trades:
47 (66.19%)
Loss Trades:
24 (33.80%)
Best trade:
172.76 USD
Worst trade:
-54.20 USD
Gross Profit:
1 601.39 USD (95 750 pips)
Gross Loss:
-715.70 USD (26 701 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (405.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
405.72 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.37
Trading activity:
99.19%
Max deposit load:
1.91%
Latest trade:
40 minutes ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.67
Long Trades:
71 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.24
Expected Payoff:
12.47 USD
Average Profit:
34.07 USD
Average Loss:
-29.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-126.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-126.84 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
33.97%
Annual Forecast:
412.15%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10.08 USD
Maximal:
132.78 USD (18.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.44% (87.45 USD)
By Equity:
0.67% (6.38 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 71
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 886
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 69K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +172.76 USD
Worst trade: -54 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +405.72 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -126.84 USD

This XAUUSD (Gold) signal uses a fixed 100-pip stop loss combined with a dynamic trailing stop-loss system.
There is no fixed take profit as the market moves (up to ~200 pips or more), the stop loss trails the price to secure profits and reduce risk.

The strategy is designed to capture larger Gold market movements, allowing trades to breathe while progressively locking in gains.
It focuses on trend continuation, controlled risk, and letting strong moves fully develop.


