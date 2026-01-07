- Growth
Trades:
6
Profit Trades:
3 (50.00%)
Loss Trades:
3 (50.00%)
Best trade:
16.14 USD
Worst trade:
-0.67 USD
Gross Profit:
28.32 USD (2 842 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1.47 USD (174 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (16.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
16.14 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.76
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
35.80
Long Trades:
3 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
3 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
19.27
Expected Payoff:
4.48 USD
Average Profit:
9.44 USD
Average Loss:
-0.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.67 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
2.69%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.08 USD
Maximal:
0.75 USD (0.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|3
|USDJPY
|3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|28
|USDJPY
|-1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.8K
|USDJPY
|-174
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +16.14 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +16.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.67 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 2
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.91 × 5332
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|1.00 × 2
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.18 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.28 × 458
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.39 × 236
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 220
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.40 × 912
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.67 × 48577
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.68 × 98
