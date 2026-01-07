- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 043
Profit Trades:
998 (95.68%)
Loss Trades:
45 (4.31%)
Best trade:
27 958.60 USD
Worst trade:
-46 144.23 USD
Gross Profit:
464 098.80 USD (1 028 986 pips)
Gross Loss:
-280 653.98 USD (665 640 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
185 (129 436.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
129 436.45 USD (185)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.48%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.35
Long Trades:
728 (69.80%)
Short Trades:
315 (30.20%)
Profit Factor:
1.65
Expected Payoff:
175.88 USD
Average Profit:
465.03 USD
Average Loss:
-6 236.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-135 938.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-135 938.35 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
12.60%
Annual Forecast:
152.84%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
135 938.35 USD (66.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
60.91% (135 938.35 USD)
By Equity:
4.00% (6 945.78 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.pro
|901
|Nasdaq_100
|129
|S&P_500
|5
|Dow_Jones
|4
|EURUSD.pro
|3
|NZDUSD.pro
|1
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.pro
|157K
|Nasdaq_100
|24K
|S&P_500
|674
|Dow_Jones
|1.4K
|EURUSD.pro
|-238
|NZDUSD.pro
|4
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.pro
|65K
|Nasdaq_100
|296K
|S&P_500
|3K
|Dow_Jones
|372
|EURUSD.pro
|18
|NZDUSD.pro
|85
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +27 958.60 USD
Worst trade: -46 144 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 185
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +129 436.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -135 938.35 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CyberFutures-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
💼 SIBUK KERJA TAPI INGIN TETAP CUAN DARI TRADING?
Nggak punya waktu buat pantau grafik? Atau takut rugi karena belum jago analisa? Tenang, #CTENTHUSIAST punya solusinya!
Cukup gabung di CopyTrade kami, akun Anda akan otomatis menyalin transaksi dari Master Trader profesional.
✅ Trading Otomatis: Anda kerja, uang Anda ikut bekerja. ✅ Aman & Legal: Broker teregulasi BAPPEBTI. ✅ Risiko Terukur: Profit konsisten, tidak serakah (Target Daily 3-5%). ✅ Fokus Instrumen: XAUUSD (Emas) & Indeks Saham.
Pilihan Server Sesuai Budget: 🥉 Standar: Min $1.000 🥈 VIP: Min $5.000 🥇 VVIP: Min $10.000
🚀 Jangan biarkan uangmu menganggur! https://clientarea.cfforex.com/
No reviews
