SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / CTexclusive
Aden Muhammad Hasbi

CTexclusive

Aden Muhammad Hasbi
0 reviews
Reliability
36 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 963%
CyberFutures-Live
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 043
Profit Trades:
998 (95.68%)
Loss Trades:
45 (4.31%)
Best trade:
27 958.60 USD
Worst trade:
-46 144.23 USD
Gross Profit:
464 098.80 USD (1 028 986 pips)
Gross Loss:
-280 653.98 USD (665 640 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
185 (129 436.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
129 436.45 USD (185)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.48%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.35
Long Trades:
728 (69.80%)
Short Trades:
315 (30.20%)
Profit Factor:
1.65
Expected Payoff:
175.88 USD
Average Profit:
465.03 USD
Average Loss:
-6 236.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-135 938.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-135 938.35 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
12.60%
Annual Forecast:
152.84%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
135 938.35 USD (66.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
60.91% (135 938.35 USD)
By Equity:
4.00% (6 945.78 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.pro 901
Nasdaq_100 129
S&P_500 5
Dow_Jones 4
EURUSD.pro 3
NZDUSD.pro 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.pro 157K
Nasdaq_100 24K
S&P_500 674
Dow_Jones 1.4K
EURUSD.pro -238
NZDUSD.pro 4
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.pro 65K
Nasdaq_100 296K
S&P_500 3K
Dow_Jones 372
EURUSD.pro 18
NZDUSD.pro 85
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +27 958.60 USD
Worst trade: -46 144 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 185
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +129 436.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -135 938.35 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CyberFutures-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

💼 SIBUK KERJA TAPI INGIN TETAP CUAN DARI TRADING?

Nggak punya waktu buat pantau grafik? Atau takut rugi karena belum jago analisa? Tenang, #CTENTHUSIAST punya solusinya!

Cukup gabung di CopyTrade kami, akun Anda akan otomatis menyalin transaksi dari Master Trader profesional.

✅ Trading Otomatis: Anda kerja, uang Anda ikut bekerja. ✅ Aman & Legal: Broker teregulasi BAPPEBTI. ✅ Risiko Terukur: Profit konsisten, tidak serakah (Target Daily 3-5%). ✅ Fokus Instrumen: XAUUSD (Emas) & Indeks Saham.

Pilihan Server Sesuai Budget: 🥉 Standar: Min $1.000 🥈 VIP: Min $5.000 🥇 VVIP: Min $10.000

🚀 Jangan biarkan uangmu menganggur! https://clientarea.cfforex.com/
No reviews
2026.01.07 04:41
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
CTexclusive
30 USD per month
963%
0
0
USD
174K
USD
36
0%
1 043
95%
100%
1.65
175.88
USD
61%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.