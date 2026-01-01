- Growth
Trades:
37
Profit Trades:
28 (75.67%)
Loss Trades:
9 (24.32%)
Best trade:
10.56 AUD
Worst trade:
-3.43 AUD
Gross Profit:
57.74 AUD (4 665 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9.00 AUD (823 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (13.10 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
20.41 AUD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.61
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
7.70
Long Trades:
20 (54.05%)
Short Trades:
17 (45.95%)
Profit Factor:
6.42
Expected Payoff:
1.32 AUD
Average Profit:
2.06 AUD
Average Loss:
-1.00 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-6.00 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6.00 AUD (3)
Monthly growth:
4.09%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 AUD
Maximal:
6.33 AUD (0.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 AUD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 AUD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD.a
|37
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD.a
|37
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD.a
|3.8K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
