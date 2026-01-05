SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Grid PAI EA
Pavlo Plotnikov

Grid PAI EA

Pavlo Plotnikov
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 300 USD per month
growth since 2025 11%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:30
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
89
Profit Trades:
68 (76.40%)
Loss Trades:
21 (23.60%)
Best trade:
7.18 AUD
Worst trade:
-5.98 AUD
Gross Profit:
153.72 AUD (12 113 pips)
Gross Loss:
-41.00 AUD (3 633 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (21.02 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
29.41 AUD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.53
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
67.97%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
33
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
6.32
Long Trades:
57 (64.04%)
Short Trades:
32 (35.96%)
Profit Factor:
3.75
Expected Payoff:
1.27 AUD
Average Profit:
2.26 AUD
Average Loss:
-1.95 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-17.83 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-17.83 AUD (5)
Monthly growth:
11.02%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 AUD
Maximal:
17.83 AUD (1.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.61% (17.83 AUD)
By Equity:
0.30% (3.33 AUD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDCAD.a 65
AUDUSD.a 24
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDCAD.a 50
AUDUSD.a 36
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDCAD.a 5.3K
AUDUSD.a 3.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +7.18 AUD
Worst trade: -6 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +21.02 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -17.83 AUD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Live Signal for Grid PAI-EA: A real-account demonstration of a safe grid trading strategy without martingale or lot increases. The EA trades adaptively, placing orders at optimal intervals to profit from ranging market volatility. Fully transparent – 3 currency pairs shown, all trades genuine. Only one manual intervention: positions closed before New Year for bank reporting purposes.


No reviews
2026.01.05 21:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Grid PAI EA
300 USD per month
11%
0
0
USD
1.1K
AUD
6
98%
89
76%
100%
3.74
1.27
AUD
2%
1:30
Copy

