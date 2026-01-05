- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
89
Profit Trades:
68 (76.40%)
Loss Trades:
21 (23.60%)
Best trade:
7.18 AUD
Worst trade:
-5.98 AUD
Gross Profit:
153.72 AUD (12 113 pips)
Gross Loss:
-41.00 AUD (3 633 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (21.02 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
29.41 AUD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.53
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
67.97%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
33
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
6.32
Long Trades:
57 (64.04%)
Short Trades:
32 (35.96%)
Profit Factor:
3.75
Expected Payoff:
1.27 AUD
Average Profit:
2.26 AUD
Average Loss:
-1.95 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-17.83 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-17.83 AUD (5)
Monthly growth:
11.02%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 AUD
Maximal:
17.83 AUD (1.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.61% (17.83 AUD)
By Equity:
0.30% (3.33 AUD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCAD.a
|65
|AUDUSD.a
|24
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDCAD.a
|50
|AUDUSD.a
|36
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDCAD.a
|5.3K
|AUDUSD.a
|3.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Live Signal for Grid PAI-EA: A real-account demonstration of a safe grid trading strategy without martingale or lot increases. The EA trades adaptively, placing orders at optimal intervals to profit from ranging market volatility. Fully transparent – 3 currency pairs shown, all trades genuine. Only one manual intervention: positions closed before New Year for bank reporting purposes.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
300 USD per month
11%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
AUD
AUD
6
98%
89
76%
100%
3.74
1.27
AUD
AUD
2%
1:30