Trades:
21
Profit Trades:
18 (85.71%)
Loss Trades:
3 (14.29%)
Best trade:
14.93 AUD
Worst trade:
-2.57 AUD
Gross Profit:
82.85 AUD (5 526 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2.78 AUD (185 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (59.70 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
59.70 AUD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.84
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
15 minutes
Recovery Factor:
31.16
Long Trades:
13 (61.90%)
Short Trades:
8 (38.10%)
Profit Factor:
29.80
Expected Payoff:
3.81 AUD
Average Profit:
4.60 AUD
Average Loss:
-0.93 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-2.57 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.57 AUD (1)
Monthly growth:
2.34%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 AUD
Maximal:
2.57 AUD (0.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.24% (2.57 AUD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 AUD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.a
|21
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.a
|61
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.a
|5.3K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +14.93 AUD
Worst trade: -3 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +59.70 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.57 AUD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
