Pavlo Plotnikov

Breakout PAI EA

Pavlo Plotnikov
0 reviews
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 8%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:30
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
21
Profit Trades:
18 (85.71%)
Loss Trades:
3 (14.29%)
Best trade:
14.93 AUD
Worst trade:
-2.57 AUD
Gross Profit:
82.85 AUD (5 526 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2.78 AUD (185 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (59.70 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
59.70 AUD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.84
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
15 minutes
Recovery Factor:
31.16
Long Trades:
13 (61.90%)
Short Trades:
8 (38.10%)
Profit Factor:
29.80
Expected Payoff:
3.81 AUD
Average Profit:
4.60 AUD
Average Loss:
-0.93 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-2.57 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.57 AUD (1)
Monthly growth:
2.34%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 AUD
Maximal:
2.57 AUD (0.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.24% (2.57 AUD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 AUD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.a 21
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.a 61
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.a 5.3K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +14.93 AUD
Worst trade: -3 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +59.70 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.57 AUD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No reviews
2026.01.10 18:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.01 12:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.01 12:32
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.01.01 12:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
