Trades:
31
Profit Trades:
26 (83.87%)
Loss Trades:
5 (16.13%)
Best trade:
13.48 AUD
Worst trade:
-0.16 AUD
Gross Profit:
69.94 AUD (4 642 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.44 AUD (27 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (36.03 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
36.03 AUD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.77
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
35 minutes
Recovery Factor:
330.95
Long Trades:
22 (70.97%)
Short Trades:
9 (29.03%)
Profit Factor:
158.95
Expected Payoff:
2.24 AUD
Average Profit:
2.69 AUD
Average Loss:
-0.09 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-0.21 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.21 AUD (2)
Monthly growth:
4.92%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 AUD
Maximal:
0.21 AUD (0.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 AUD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 AUD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.a
|31
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.a
|53
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.a
|4.6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
