- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
58
Profit Trades:
54 (93.10%)
Loss Trades:
4 (6.90%)
Best trade:
46.13 USD
Worst trade:
-36.08 USD
Gross Profit:
774.52 USD (77 424 pips)
Gross Loss:
-78.78 USD (7 877 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (478.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
478.30 USD (35)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.87
Trading activity:
85.40%
Max deposit load:
8.86%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
19.28
Long Trades:
58 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
9.83
Expected Payoff:
12.00 USD
Average Profit:
14.34 USD
Average Loss:
-19.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-33.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-36.08 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
74.10%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
36.08 USD (2.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.93% (36.08 USD)
By Equity:
26.10% (291.75 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|58
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|696
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|70K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +46.13 USD
Worst trade: -36 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 35
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +478.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -33.36 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 5
|
PlexyTrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 9
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Valutrades-Real-HK
|0.00 × 13
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-1
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Standard3
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 48
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 15
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.10 × 10
|
Axi-US03-Live
|0.11 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.15 × 13
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.22 × 227
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.23 × 43
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.33 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.72 × 60
|
FBS-Real-10
|0.84 × 100
Seeking Stable Gold Profit? Stop Gambling, Start Investing.
Many XAUUSD signals promise thousands of percent profit but destroy accounts due to Martingale and Grid strategies. I do not do that.
This signal is designed for those who value fund safety. We conquer Gold volatility with logic, data, and iron discipline.
🛡️ KEY STRATEGY PILLARS:
This strategy filters out market "noise." We don't chase every move; we aim for High Probability Setups.
• Maintained Win Rate: Quality of entry > Quantity of entry.
• Healthy Risk Reward: Profit must be worth the risk.
⚠️ SUBSCRIBER REQUIREMENTS (IMPORTANT):
For safety and precise results according to my Money Management:
• Minimal Deposit: $1,000 (Highly Recommended for safe lot sizing).
• Leverage: 1:500 (Recommended).
• Mandatory: Use a VPS so the hidden SL/TP execution is not delayed.
Join now for calm, logical, and consistent portfolio growth.
Many XAUUSD signals promise thousands of percent profit but destroy accounts due to Martingale and Grid strategies. I do not do that.
This signal is designed for those who value fund safety. We conquer Gold volatility with logic, data, and iron discipline.
🛡️ KEY STRATEGY PILLARS:
- ✅ 100% NO MARTINGALE, NO GRID: One position, one plan. We never stack positions during drawdown.
- ✅ Virtual (Hidden) Stop Loss & TP: SL and TP are managed internally to prevent Broker Stop Hunting. While invisible on the chart, risk is strictly limited by the system.
- ✅ Price Action & Market Structure: Pure technicals following "Smart Money". We don't guess; we react to price data.
- ✅ Single Pair Focus: Full specialization only in XAUUSD (Gold).
This strategy filters out market "noise." We don't chase every move; we aim for High Probability Setups.
• Maintained Win Rate: Quality of entry > Quantity of entry.
• Healthy Risk Reward: Profit must be worth the risk.
⚠️ SUBSCRIBER REQUIREMENTS (IMPORTANT):
For safety and precise results according to my Money Management:
• Minimal Deposit: $1,000 (Highly Recommended for safe lot sizing).
• Leverage: 1:500 (Recommended).
• Mandatory: Use a VPS so the hidden SL/TP execution is not delayed.
Join now for calm, logical, and consistent portfolio growth.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
47 USD per month
77%
0
0
USD
USD
1K
USD
USD
6
100%
58
93%
85%
9.83
12.00
USD
USD
26%
1:500