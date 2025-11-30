SignalsSections
Hajar Ismail

Gold Arrow

Hajar Ismail
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 47 USD per month
growth since 2025 77%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
58
Profit Trades:
54 (93.10%)
Loss Trades:
4 (6.90%)
Best trade:
46.13 USD
Worst trade:
-36.08 USD
Gross Profit:
774.52 USD (77 424 pips)
Gross Loss:
-78.78 USD (7 877 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (478.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
478.30 USD (35)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.87
Trading activity:
85.40%
Max deposit load:
8.86%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
19.28
Long Trades:
58 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
9.83
Expected Payoff:
12.00 USD
Average Profit:
14.34 USD
Average Loss:
-19.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-33.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-36.08 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
74.10%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
36.08 USD (2.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.93% (36.08 USD)
By Equity:
26.10% (291.75 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 58
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 696
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 70K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +46.13 USD
Worst trade: -36 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 35
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +478.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -33.36 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 5
PlexyTrade-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 9
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 1
Valutrades-Real-HK
0.00 × 13
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-1
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Standard3
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 48
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 15
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.10 × 10
Axi-US03-Live
0.11 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.15 × 13
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.22 × 227
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.23 × 43
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.33 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.72 × 60
FBS-Real-10
0.84 × 100
24 more...
Seeking Stable Gold Profit? Stop Gambling, Start Investing.

Many XAUUSD signals promise thousands of percent profit but destroy accounts due to Martingale and Grid strategies. I do not do that.

This signal is designed for those who value fund safety. We conquer Gold volatility with logic, data, and iron discipline.

🛡️ KEY STRATEGY PILLARS:
  • 100% NO MARTINGALE, NO GRID: One position, one plan. We never stack positions during drawdown.
  • Virtual (Hidden) Stop Loss & TP: SL and TP are managed internally to prevent Broker Stop Hunting. While invisible on the chart, risk is strictly limited by the system.
  • Price Action & Market Structure: Pure technicals following "Smart Money". We don't guess; we react to price data.
  • Single Pair Focus: Full specialization only in XAUUSD (Gold).
WHY SUBSCRIBE?
This strategy filters out market "noise." We don't chase every move; we aim for High Probability Setups.
Maintained Win Rate: Quality of entry > Quantity of entry.
Healthy Risk Reward: Profit must be worth the risk.

⚠️ SUBSCRIBER REQUIREMENTS (IMPORTANT):
For safety and precise results according to my Money Management:
Minimal Deposit: $1,000 (Highly Recommended for safe lot sizing).
Leverage: 1:500 (Recommended).
Mandatory: Use a VPS so the hidden SL/TP execution is not delayed.

Join now for calm, logical, and consistent portfolio growth.
No reviews
2025.12.11 11:52
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.10 21:40
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.10 21:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 13:07
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.30 03:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.30 03:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold Arrow
47 USD per month
77%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
6
100%
58
93%
85%
9.83
12.00
USD
26%
1:500
Copy

