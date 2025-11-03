SignalsSections
Soft Chili

0 reviews
Reliability
59 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 5000 USD per month
growth since 2024 134%
HandalSemesta-Server
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
104
Profit Trades:
89 (85.57%)
Loss Trades:
15 (14.42%)
Best trade:
435.58 USD
Worst trade:
-2 639.48 USD
Gross Profit:
31 100.15 USD (313 753 pips)
Gross Loss:
-17 702.06 USD (176 140 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (5 580.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 580.47 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.14%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
3.88
Long Trades:
99 (95.19%)
Short Trades:
5 (4.81%)
Profit Factor:
1.76
Expected Payoff:
128.83 USD
Average Profit:
349.44 USD
Average Loss:
-1 180.14 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-1 769.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 639.48 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
19.42%
Annual Forecast:
235.62%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
881.60 USD
Maximal:
3 450.73 USD (15.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.17% (3 032.98 USD)
By Equity:
10.81% (2 215.89 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 104
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 13K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 138K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +435.58 USD
Worst trade: -2 639 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +5 580.47 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 769.96 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HandalSemesta-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.22 13:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.22 03:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 16:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 17:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.07 03:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.28 18:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.26 16:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.26 15:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.21 10:14
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.19 05:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.18 08:10
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.12 16:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.03 13:03
80% of growth achieved within 13 days. This comprises 3.7% of days out of 351 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.03 09:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 12 days
