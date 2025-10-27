SignalsSections
Yong Lian Ning

My591

Yong Lian Ning
0 reviews
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -64%
MingTakInternational-Server
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 714
Profit Trades:
1 237 (72.17%)
Loss Trades:
477 (27.83%)
Best trade:
28 869.03 USD
Worst trade:
-22 636.67 USD
Gross Profit:
309 531.50 USD (1 069 656 pips)
Gross Loss:
-320 906.12 USD (1 269 383 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
46 (38 828.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
38 828.10 USD (46)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
67.78%
Max deposit load:
124.80%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
155
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.21
Long Trades:
1 149 (67.04%)
Short Trades:
565 (32.96%)
Profit Factor:
0.96
Expected Payoff:
-6.64 USD
Average Profit:
250.23 USD
Average Loss:
-672.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
26 (-53 279.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-53 279.84 USD (26)
Monthly growth:
33.03%
Algo trading:
55%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
20 872.65 USD
Maximal:
54 490.38 USD (116.69%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
92.99% (42 956.52 USD)
By Equity:
96.77% (62 421.08 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.mt 1714
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.mt -11K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.mt -200K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +28 869.03 USD
Worst trade: -22 637 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 46
Maximum consecutive losses: 26
Maximal consecutive profit: +38 828.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -53 279.84 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MingTakInternational-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

趋势一次一单。
No reviews
2026.01.14 08:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.14 08:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.14 07:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.08 12:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.07 13:50
High current drawdown in 44% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 05:58
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 04:58
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.31 15:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.31 15:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 15:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 21:32
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.56% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 20:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.56% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 19:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.56% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 18:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.56% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 13:23
High current drawdown in 47% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 13:23
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 12:23
High current drawdown in 50% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 12:23
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 11:20
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 11:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
