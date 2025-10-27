- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 714
Profit Trades:
1 237 (72.17%)
Loss Trades:
477 (27.83%)
Best trade:
28 869.03 USD
Worst trade:
-22 636.67 USD
Gross Profit:
309 531.50 USD (1 069 656 pips)
Gross Loss:
-320 906.12 USD (1 269 383 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
46 (38 828.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
38 828.10 USD (46)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
67.78%
Max deposit load:
124.80%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
155
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.21
Long Trades:
1 149 (67.04%)
Short Trades:
565 (32.96%)
Profit Factor:
0.96
Expected Payoff:
-6.64 USD
Average Profit:
250.23 USD
Average Loss:
-672.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
26 (-53 279.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-53 279.84 USD (26)
Monthly growth:
33.03%
Algo trading:
55%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
20 872.65 USD
Maximal:
54 490.38 USD (116.69%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
92.99% (42 956.52 USD)
By Equity:
96.77% (62 421.08 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.mt
|1714
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.mt
|-11K
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.mt
|-200K
|
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +28 869.03 USD
Worst trade: -22 637 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 46
Maximum consecutive losses: 26
Maximal consecutive profit: +38 828.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -53 279.84 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MingTakInternational-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
趋势一次一单。
