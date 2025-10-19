SignalsSections
AureusFx 500
Malik Ridwansyah

AureusFx 500

Malik Ridwansyah
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 120%
FBS-Real-3
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
285
Profit Trades:
223 (78.24%)
Loss Trades:
62 (21.75%)
Best trade:
119.05 USD
Worst trade:
-43.14 USD
Gross Profit:
1 151.92 USD (2 619 977 pips)
Gross Loss:
-550.18 USD (1 608 077 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (68.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
257.73 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
42.88%
Max deposit load:
22.81%
Latest trade:
4 minutes ago
Trades per week:
35
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.11
Long Trades:
101 (35.44%)
Short Trades:
184 (64.56%)
Profit Factor:
2.09
Expected Payoff:
2.11 USD
Average Profit:
5.17 USD
Average Loss:
-8.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-133.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-133.05 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
36.65%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
146.28 USD (11.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.45% (103.92 USD)
By Equity:
55.16% (613.77 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 220
EURUSD 43
BTCUSD 21
archived 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 363
EURUSD 21
BTCUSD 98
archived 119
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 30K
EURUSD 1K
BTCUSD 981K
archived 0
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +119.05 USD
Worst trade: -43 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +68.32 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -133.05 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

LiteFinance-ECN2.com
0.00 × 2
NationFXLLC-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 4
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 1
Aglobe-Live-1
0.00 × 2
OANDA-OGM Live-1
0.00 × 6
FxPro.com-Real03
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
ACYCapital-Live02
0.00 × 9
Exness-Real19
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 2
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
0.00 × 7
Axi-US12-Live
0.00 × 8
RangeMarkets-Real2
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-04
0.00 × 1
EagleFX-Live
0.00 × 1
ATFXGM9-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 8
OrbexGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
Just2Trade-Real
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real6
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 3 Server
0.00 × 4
FXCM-USDReal02
0.00 × 2
NeptuneSecurities-Live
0.00 × 2
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
0.00 × 5
477 more...
CONSISTENCY IS KEY



Disclaimer ON !


No reviews
2025.12.22 00:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.19 07:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 15:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 18:06
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.14 22:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 15:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 15:32
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.12 11:08
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 06:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 05:22
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.04 22:11
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:50 - 1:200
2025.11.14 07:36
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 09:21
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.13 08:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.07 08:30
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 03:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.04 15:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.03 12:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.26 21:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.19 15:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
