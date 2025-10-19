- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
285
Profit Trades:
223 (78.24%)
Loss Trades:
62 (21.75%)
Best trade:
119.05 USD
Worst trade:
-43.14 USD
Gross Profit:
1 151.92 USD (2 619 977 pips)
Gross Loss:
-550.18 USD (1 608 077 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (68.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
257.73 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
42.88%
Max deposit load:
22.81%
Latest trade:
4 minutes ago
Trades per week:
35
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.11
Long Trades:
101 (35.44%)
Short Trades:
184 (64.56%)
Profit Factor:
2.09
Expected Payoff:
2.11 USD
Average Profit:
5.17 USD
Average Loss:
-8.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-133.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-133.05 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
36.65%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
146.28 USD (11.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.45% (103.92 USD)
By Equity:
55.16% (613.77 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|220
|EURUSD
|43
|BTCUSD
|21
|archived
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|363
|EURUSD
|21
|BTCUSD
|98
|archived
|119
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|30K
|EURUSD
|1K
|BTCUSD
|981K
|archived
|0
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +119.05 USD
Worst trade: -43 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +68.32 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -133.05 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|0.00 × 2
|
NationFXLLC-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 4
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.00 × 1
|
Aglobe-Live-1
|0.00 × 2
|
OANDA-OGM Live-1
|0.00 × 6
|
FxPro.com-Real03
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
ACYCapital-Live02
|0.00 × 9
|
Exness-Real19
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
|0.00 × 7
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
RangeMarkets-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-04
|0.00 × 1
|
EagleFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ATFXGM9-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 8
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Just2Trade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 3 Server
|0.00 × 4
|
FXCM-USDReal02
|0.00 × 2
|
NeptuneSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
|0.00 × 5
CONSISTENCY IS KEY
Disclaimer ON !
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
120%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
USD
USD
13
99%
285
78%
43%
2.09
2.11
USD
USD
55%
1:50