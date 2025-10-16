The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MonetaMarkets-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live14 0.00 × 8 TradeMaxGlobal-Live12 8.60 × 5 DooFintech-Live 5 9.03 × 128 TradeMaxGlobal-Live5 12.00 × 1 TitanFX-06 18.14 × 7 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor