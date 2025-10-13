SignalsSections
Juliano Gattis

Richard Willians

Juliano Gattis
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 220%
VantageInternational-Live 11
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
258
Profit Trades:
217 (84.10%)
Loss Trades:
41 (15.89%)
Best trade:
7.45 USD
Worst trade:
-31.27 USD
Gross Profit:
395.69 USD (138 055 pips)
Gross Loss:
-135.95 USD (15 346 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
43 (101.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
101.85 USD (43)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
6.13%
Max deposit load:
22.63%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
41 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.64
Long Trades:
229 (88.76%)
Short Trades:
29 (11.24%)
Profit Factor:
2.91
Expected Payoff:
1.01 USD
Average Profit:
1.82 USD
Average Loss:
-3.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-30.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-31.27 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
82.21%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
55.98 USD (15.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.28% (55.98 USD)
By Equity:
25.08% (52.42 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 246
BTCUSD 10
EURUSD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 250
BTCUSD 10
EURUSD 0
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 25K
BTCUSD 98K
EURUSD -24
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +7.45 USD
Worst trade: -31 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 43
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +101.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -30.65 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 14
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
0.33 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 11
3.63 × 1973
GMI-Live08
5.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
5.79 × 669
FusionMarkets-Demo
6.00 × 4
No reviews
2025.12.22 00:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 23:16
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.01 00:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 15:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.13 01:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.31 18:28
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.31 17:18
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.15 04:37
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.15 04:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.13 14:42
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
