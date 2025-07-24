- Growth
Trades:
170
Profit Trades:
164 (96.47%)
Loss Trades:
6 (3.53%)
Best trade:
25 410.50 USD
Worst trade:
-199.80 USD
Gross Profit:
155 850.30 USD (341 135 pips)
Gross Loss:
-487.30 USD (4 873 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
133 (151 511.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
151 511.50 USD (133)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.30
Trading activity:
53.44%
Max deposit load:
51.45%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
34
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
689.28
Long Trades:
141 (82.94%)
Short Trades:
29 (17.06%)
Profit Factor:
319.82
Expected Payoff:
913.90 USD
Average Profit:
950.31 USD
Average Loss:
-81.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-225.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-225.40 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
5.16%
Annual Forecast:
62.57%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
225.40 USD (0.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.11% (192.40 USD)
By Equity:
84.64% (149 574.00 USD)
|XAUUSD
|170
|XAUUSD
|155K
|XAUUSD
|336K
Best trade: +25 410.50 USD
Worst trade: -200 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 133
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +151 511.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -225.40 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 4
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 35
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 5
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 7
Axi-US05-Live
|0.00 × 1
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
|0.00 × 19
Exness-Real27
|0.00 × 3
Exness-Real17
|0.13 × 8
ECMarkets-Live05
|0.41 × 27
Exness-Real
|0.47 × 129
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.56 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.67 × 3
Exness-Real36
|1.09 × 260
CXMTradingLtd-Real
|1.69 × 13
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|1.81 × 59
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|2.00 × 34
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
|2.14 × 44
Tickmill-Live05
|2.40 × 727
Coinexx-Demo
|3.78 × 36
FBS-Real-6
|4.67 × 3
SalmaMarkets-Live
|5.20 × 5
7Candle adalah teknik kombinasi dari 7Candle, 7Naga dan Fundamental Strategy
