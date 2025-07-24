SignalsSections
Maulana Zamaludin Syidiq

Trade by 7Candle

Maulana Zamaludin Syidiq
0 reviews
Reliability
40 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 324%
SalmaMarkets-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
170
Profit Trades:
164 (96.47%)
Loss Trades:
6 (3.53%)
Best trade:
25 410.50 USD
Worst trade:
-199.80 USD
Gross Profit:
155 850.30 USD (341 135 pips)
Gross Loss:
-487.30 USD (4 873 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
133 (151 511.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
151 511.50 USD (133)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.30
Trading activity:
53.44%
Max deposit load:
51.45%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
34
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
689.28
Long Trades:
141 (82.94%)
Short Trades:
29 (17.06%)
Profit Factor:
319.82
Expected Payoff:
913.90 USD
Average Profit:
950.31 USD
Average Loss:
-81.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-225.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-225.40 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
5.16%
Annual Forecast:
62.57%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
225.40 USD (0.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.11% (192.40 USD)
By Equity:
84.64% (149 574.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 170
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 155K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 336K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +25 410.50 USD
Worst trade: -200 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 133
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +151 511.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -225.40 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 4
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 35
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 5
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
0.00 × 7
Axi-US05-Live
0.00 × 1
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
0.00 × 19
Exness-Real27
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real17
0.13 × 8
ECMarkets-Live05
0.41 × 27
Exness-Real
0.47 × 129
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.56 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.67 × 3
Exness-Real36
1.09 × 260
CXMTradingLtd-Real
1.69 × 13
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
1.81 × 59
ICMarketsSC-Live25
2.00 × 34
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
2.14 × 44
Tickmill-Live05
2.40 × 727
Coinexx-Demo
3.78 × 36
FBS-Real-6
4.67 × 3
SalmaMarkets-Live
5.20 × 5
10 more...
7Candle adalah teknik kombinasi dari 7Candle, 7Naga dan Fundamental Strategy
No reviews
2025.12.09 08:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 19:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.28 09:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.26 05:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.21 10:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 11:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 02:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.29 12:43
No swaps are charged
2025.10.29 12:43
No swaps are charged
2025.10.29 11:43
No swaps are charged
2025.10.29 11:43
No swaps are charged
2025.10.28 00:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.21 15:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.21 15:12
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.21 10:03
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.21 09:04
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.17 14:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.10 05:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.10 04:14
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.09 19:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
