SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / BITCOIN SUPERB
Hamas Izzet Qordhowi

BITCOIN SUPERB

Hamas Izzet Qordhowi
0 reviews
Reliability
28 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 40 USD per month
growth since 2025 1 093%
FBS-Real-7
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
6 593
Profit Trades:
4 813 (73.00%)
Loss Trades:
1 780 (27.00%)
Best trade:
988.72 USD
Worst trade:
-426.79 USD
Gross Profit:
20 487.39 USD (69 784 589 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15 189.19 USD (77 591 728 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (35.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 180.07 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
189.13%
Latest trade:
34 minutes ago
Trades per week:
237
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.55
Long Trades:
3 265 (49.52%)
Short Trades:
3 328 (50.48%)
Profit Factor:
1.35
Expected Payoff:
0.80 USD
Average Profit:
4.26 USD
Average Loss:
-8.53 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-169.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 163.37 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
22.45%
Annual Forecast:
272.39%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 164.53 USD (21.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.14% (728.83 USD)
By Equity:
88.69% (3 854.99 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 6592
archived 1
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 4.8K
archived 525
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -7.8M
archived 0
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +988.72 USD
Worst trade: -427 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +35.53 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -169.83 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 70
Exness-Real6
0.00 × 42
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TRADE BITCOIN WITH STEADY PROFIT
No reviews
2026.01.08 23:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 14:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 01:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.07 19:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.07 17:18
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.02 23:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 20:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.01 17:36
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.01 16:36
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.01 15:36
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.30 23:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.29 22:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.27 18:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.27 17:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.27 16:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.27 15:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.27 14:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.27 13:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.27 04:28
High current drawdown in 41% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.27 03:28
High current drawdown in 42% indicates the absence of risk limitation
