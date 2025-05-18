- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
187
Profit Trades:
170 (90.90%)
Loss Trades:
17 (9.09%)
Best trade:
23.93 USD
Worst trade:
-22.14 USD
Gross Profit:
228.61 USD (5 799 pips)
Gross Loss:
-127.08 USD (4 192 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (28.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
28.61 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
26.03%
Max deposit load:
37.29%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.53
Long Trades:
80 (42.78%)
Short Trades:
107 (57.22%)
Profit Factor:
1.80
Expected Payoff:
0.54 USD
Average Profit:
1.34 USD
Average Loss:
-7.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-22.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-22.14 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
22.23%
Annual Forecast:
269.77%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
14.62 USD
Maximal:
22.40 USD (16.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.99% (22.21 USD)
By Equity:
54.12% (80.86 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|187
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|102
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|1.6K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +23.93 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 25
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +28.61 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -22.14 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.00 × 5
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 4
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.56 × 2773
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.58 × 12
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.83 × 41
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|1.08 × 188
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|1.13 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.13 × 294
|
VantageInternational-Live
|1.16 × 63
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.17 × 82
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.40 × 328
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.44 × 43
|
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|1.49 × 109
|
GMI3-Real
|2.00 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|2.38 × 21
