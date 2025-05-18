SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Cetus
Vladimir Mametov

Cetus

Vladimir Mametov
0 reviews
Reliability
31 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 102%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
187
Profit Trades:
170 (90.90%)
Loss Trades:
17 (9.09%)
Best trade:
23.93 USD
Worst trade:
-22.14 USD
Gross Profit:
228.61 USD (5 799 pips)
Gross Loss:
-127.08 USD (4 192 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (28.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
28.61 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
26.03%
Max deposit load:
37.29%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.53
Long Trades:
80 (42.78%)
Short Trades:
107 (57.22%)
Profit Factor:
1.80
Expected Payoff:
0.54 USD
Average Profit:
1.34 USD
Average Loss:
-7.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-22.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-22.14 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
22.23%
Annual Forecast:
269.77%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
14.62 USD
Maximal:
22.40 USD (16.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.99% (22.21 USD)
By Equity:
54.12% (80.86 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 187
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 102
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 1.6K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +23.93 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 25
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +28.61 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -22.14 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 5
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 12
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 4
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.56 × 2773
Exness-MT5Real7
0.58 × 12
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
Alpari-Real01
0.83 × 41
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
1.08 × 188
ICMarkets-MT5
1.13 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.13 × 294
VantageInternational-Live
1.16 × 63
Exness-MT5Real8
1.17 × 82
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.40 × 328
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.44 × 43
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
GMI3-Real
2.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real28
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.38 × 21
38 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Demonstration of the adviser's work: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118532
No reviews
2025.10.10 15:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.10 09:16
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.10 08:16
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.09 16:35
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.09 15:35
High current drawdown in 45% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 10:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 09:40
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 08:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.08 23:01
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.08 20:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.08 19:48
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 22:47
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.07 09:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.07 05:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.19 07:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.28 08:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.28 07:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.21 19:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.05.21 19:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.05.18 21:48
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Cetus
100 USD per month
102%
0
0
USD
202
USD
31
100%
187
90%
26%
1.79
0.54
USD
54%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.