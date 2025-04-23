The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real24" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real26 0.00 × 46 Exness-Real25 0.22 × 2614 Exness-Real9 0.23 × 65 Tickmill-Live09 0.33 × 30 ICMarketsSC-Live25 0.39 × 38 FXChoice-Pro Live 0.50 × 8 Axi-US05-Live 0.60 × 5 ICMarketsSC-Live15 0.64 × 950 Exness-Real6 0.66 × 146 XMGlobal-Real 43 0.73 × 116 Exness-Real11 0.78 × 10420 Exness-Real27 0.81 × 171285 Exness-Real12 0.90 × 5190 Exness-Real24 0.92 × 4381 XMTrading-Real 47 1.05 × 55 OctaFX-Real6 1.45 × 20 DuoMarkets-DemoBHS 1.60 × 20 DuoMarkets-Live04 1.64 × 64 InfinoxCapital-Live04 4.50 × 4 XMGlobal-Real 16 4.53 × 3384 XMGlobal-Real 3 4.53 × 770 IronFXBM-Real9 5.07 × 980 XMGlobal-Real 2 5.23 × 13 VTMarkets-Live 4 5.25 × 4 RoboForex-ProCent-7 6.01 × 1835 8 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor