- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
487
Profit Trades:
162 (33.26%)
Loss Trades:
325 (66.74%)
Best trade:
237.08 USD
Worst trade:
-35.46 USD
Gross Profit:
2 426.36 USD (265 536 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 888.52 USD (216 973 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (108.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
316.24 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
82.59%
Max deposit load:
61.74%
Latest trade:
7 days ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
2.38
Long Trades:
411 (84.39%)
Short Trades:
76 (15.61%)
Profit Factor:
1.28
Expected Payoff:
1.10 USD
Average Profit:
14.98 USD
Average Loss:
-5.81 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-113.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-115.07 USD (21)
Monthly growth:
-4.92%
Annual Forecast:
-59.66%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
73.63 USD
Maximal:
226.28 USD (14.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.16% (194.25 USD)
By Equity:
7.32% (110.09 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|45
|GBPUSD
|41
|LLY
|35
|XOM
|29
|AUDUSD
|28
|MDLZ
|27
|AAPL
|26
|AUS200
|25
|WMT
|17
|JPM
|16
|DE30
|16
|MMM
|15
|CME
|14
|CHTR
|13
|INTU
|13
|UNH
|12
|KO
|12
|COST
|11
|US30
|10
|IBM
|10
|VRTX
|10
|EQIX
|9
|STOXX50
|8
|MRK
|8
|F
|8
|EBAY
|8
|CSX
|7
|NZDJPY
|4
|UKOIL
|3
|JNJ
|2
|ABBV
|2
|EURGBP
|1
|ADBE
|1
|AMZN
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|8
|GBPUSD
|-97
|LLY
|730
|XOM
|27
|AUDUSD
|-46
|MDLZ
|-34
|AAPL
|19
|AUS200
|-31
|WMT
|-4
|JPM
|-69
|DE30
|101
|MMM
|31
|CME
|-46
|CHTR
|-90
|INTU
|-4
|UNH
|59
|KO
|14
|COST
|-30
|US30
|-26
|IBM
|85
|VRTX
|30
|EQIX
|-80
|STOXX50
|-14
|MRK
|7
|F
|-2
|EBAY
|-13
|CSX
|10
|NZDJPY
|-6
|UKOIL
|42
|JNJ
|1
|ABBV
|-10
|EURGBP
|-2
|ADBE
|-14
|AMZN
|-8
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|547
|GBPUSD
|-2.4K
|LLY
|45K
|XOM
|1.1K
|AUDUSD
|-5.5K
|MDLZ
|-1.3K
|AAPL
|3.9K
|AUS200
|-32K
|WMT
|-177
|JPM
|-3.1K
|DE30
|14K
|MMM
|-1.5K
|CME
|-3K
|CHTR
|-8.5K
|INTU
|-1.5K
|UNH
|6.3K
|KO
|-55
|COST
|-1.4K
|US30
|2.4K
|IBM
|6.5K
|VRTX
|3.5K
|EQIX
|-7.5K
|STOXX50
|34K
|MRK
|775
|F
|-136
|EBAY
|-690
|CSX
|634
|NZDJPY
|34
|UKOIL
|2.1K
|JNJ
|183
|ABBV
|-931
|EURGBP
|-173
|ADBE
|-1.4K
|AMZN
|-737
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +237.08 USD
Worst trade: -35 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 21
Maximal consecutive profit: +108.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -113.30 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real24" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real26
|0.00 × 46
|
Exness-Real25
|0.22 × 2614
|
Exness-Real9
|0.23 × 65
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.33 × 30
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.39 × 38
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|0.50 × 8
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.60 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.64 × 950
|
Exness-Real6
|0.66 × 146
|
XMGlobal-Real 43
|0.73 × 116
|
Exness-Real11
|0.78 × 10420
|
Exness-Real27
|0.81 × 171285
|
Exness-Real12
|0.90 × 5190
|
Exness-Real24
|0.92 × 4381
|
XMTrading-Real 47
|1.05 × 55
|
OctaFX-Real6
|1.45 × 20
|
DuoMarkets-DemoBHS
|1.60 × 20
|
DuoMarkets-Live04
|1.64 × 64
|
InfinoxCapital-Live04
|4.50 × 4
|
XMGlobal-Real 16
|4.53 × 3384
|
XMGlobal-Real 3
|4.53 × 770
|
IronFXBM-Real9
|5.07 × 980
|
XMGlobal-Real 2
|5.23 × 13
|
VTMarkets-Live 4
|5.25 × 4
|
RoboForex-ProCent-7
|6.01 × 1835
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
51%
0
0
USD
USD
1K
USD
USD
34
0%
487
33%
83%
1.28
1.10
USD
USD
14%
1:50