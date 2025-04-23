SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / CSP B2
Charles Silva Prates

CSP B2

Charles Silva Prates
0 reviews
Reliability
34 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 51%
Exness-Real24
1:50
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
487
Profit Trades:
162 (33.26%)
Loss Trades:
325 (66.74%)
Best trade:
237.08 USD
Worst trade:
-35.46 USD
Gross Profit:
2 426.36 USD (265 536 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 888.52 USD (216 973 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (108.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
316.24 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
82.59%
Max deposit load:
61.74%
Latest trade:
7 days ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
2.38
Long Trades:
411 (84.39%)
Short Trades:
76 (15.61%)
Profit Factor:
1.28
Expected Payoff:
1.10 USD
Average Profit:
14.98 USD
Average Loss:
-5.81 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-113.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-115.07 USD (21)
Monthly growth:
-4.92%
Annual Forecast:
-59.66%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
73.63 USD
Maximal:
226.28 USD (14.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.16% (194.25 USD)
By Equity:
7.32% (110.09 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 45
GBPUSD 41
LLY 35
XOM 29
AUDUSD 28
MDLZ 27
AAPL 26
AUS200 25
WMT 17
JPM 16
DE30 16
MMM 15
CME 14
CHTR 13
INTU 13
UNH 12
KO 12
COST 11
US30 10
IBM 10
VRTX 10
EQIX 9
STOXX50 8
MRK 8
F 8
EBAY 8
CSX 7
NZDJPY 4
UKOIL 3
JNJ 2
ABBV 2
EURGBP 1
ADBE 1
AMZN 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 8
GBPUSD -97
LLY 730
XOM 27
AUDUSD -46
MDLZ -34
AAPL 19
AUS200 -31
WMT -4
JPM -69
DE30 101
MMM 31
CME -46
CHTR -90
INTU -4
UNH 59
KO 14
COST -30
US30 -26
IBM 85
VRTX 30
EQIX -80
STOXX50 -14
MRK 7
F -2
EBAY -13
CSX 10
NZDJPY -6
UKOIL 42
JNJ 1
ABBV -10
EURGBP -2
ADBE -14
AMZN -8
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 547
GBPUSD -2.4K
LLY 45K
XOM 1.1K
AUDUSD -5.5K
MDLZ -1.3K
AAPL 3.9K
AUS200 -32K
WMT -177
JPM -3.1K
DE30 14K
MMM -1.5K
CME -3K
CHTR -8.5K
INTU -1.5K
UNH 6.3K
KO -55
COST -1.4K
US30 2.4K
IBM 6.5K
VRTX 3.5K
EQIX -7.5K
STOXX50 34K
MRK 775
F -136
EBAY -690
CSX 634
NZDJPY 34
UKOIL 2.1K
JNJ 183
ABBV -931
EURGBP -173
ADBE -1.4K
AMZN -737
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +237.08 USD
Worst trade: -35 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 21
Maximal consecutive profit: +108.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -113.30 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real24" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real26
0.00 × 46
Exness-Real25
0.22 × 2614
Exness-Real9
0.23 × 65
Tickmill-Live09
0.33 × 30
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.39 × 38
FXChoice-Pro Live
0.50 × 8
Axi-US05-Live
0.60 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.64 × 950
Exness-Real6
0.66 × 146
XMGlobal-Real 43
0.73 × 116
Exness-Real11
0.78 × 10420
Exness-Real27
0.81 × 171285
Exness-Real12
0.90 × 5190
Exness-Real24
0.92 × 4381
XMTrading-Real 47
1.05 × 55
OctaFX-Real6
1.45 × 20
DuoMarkets-DemoBHS
1.60 × 20
DuoMarkets-Live04
1.64 × 64
InfinoxCapital-Live04
4.50 × 4
XMGlobal-Real 16
4.53 × 3384
XMGlobal-Real 3
4.53 × 770
IronFXBM-Real9
5.07 × 980
XMGlobal-Real 2
5.23 × 13
VTMarkets-Live 4
5.25 × 4
RoboForex-ProCent-7
6.01 × 1835
8 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.23 07:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.15 20:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.04 11:43
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.28 14:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.16 18:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.10 15:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.09 15:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.04 08:33
No swaps are charged
2025.07.04 08:33
No swaps are charged
2025.07.02 21:12
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.02 15:00
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.11 19:32
No swaps are charged
2025.06.11 19:32
No swaps are charged
2025.06.11 18:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.04 15:45
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.33% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.22 16:57
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.22 15:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.19 10:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.13 14:27
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.13 13:27
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
CSP B2
30 USD per month
51%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
34
0%
487
33%
83%
1.28
1.10
USD
14%
1:50
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.