Trades:
1 102
Profit Trades:
503 (45.64%)
Loss Trades:
599 (54.36%)
Best trade:
192.04 USD
Worst trade:
-116.58 USD
Gross Profit:
8 991.39 USD (16 130 662 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 109.26 USD (15 271 374 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (222.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
319.48 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
64.58%
Max deposit load:
10.15%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.65
Long Trades:
598 (54.26%)
Short Trades:
504 (45.74%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
0.80 USD
Average Profit:
17.88 USD
Average Loss:
-13.54 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-108.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-146.01 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-19.97%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
144.20 USD
Maximal:
536.23 USD (23.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.08% (536.23 USD)
By Equity:
11.44% (110.20 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|263
|DE40
|214
|BTCUSD
|211
|US30
|207
|XAUUSD
|207
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|456
|DE40
|215
|BTCUSD
|-216
|US30
|187
|XAUUSD
|239
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|20K
|DE40
|184K
|BTCUSD
|434K
|US30
|196K
|XAUUSD
|26K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +192.04 USD
Worst trade: -117 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +222.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -108.51 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsInternational-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Portfolio running the RangeBreakout EA developed by Eriksson Systems.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/122237?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page
