SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / RangeBreakout V2
Jimmy Peter Eriksson

RangeBreakout V2

Jimmy Peter Eriksson
0 reviews
Reliability
45 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 102%
ICMarketsInternational-MT5-4
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 102
Profit Trades:
503 (45.64%)
Loss Trades:
599 (54.36%)
Best trade:
192.04 USD
Worst trade:
-116.58 USD
Gross Profit:
8 991.39 USD (16 130 662 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 109.26 USD (15 271 374 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (222.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
319.48 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
64.58%
Max deposit load:
10.15%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.65
Long Trades:
598 (54.26%)
Short Trades:
504 (45.74%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
0.80 USD
Average Profit:
17.88 USD
Average Loss:
-13.54 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-108.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-146.01 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-19.97%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
144.20 USD
Maximal:
536.23 USD (23.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.08% (536.23 USD)
By Equity:
11.44% (110.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 263
DE40 214
BTCUSD 211
US30 207
XAUUSD 207
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 456
DE40 215
BTCUSD -216
US30 187
XAUUSD 239
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 20K
DE40 184K
BTCUSD 434K
US30 196K
XAUUSD 26K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +192.04 USD
Worst trade: -117 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +222.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -108.51 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsInternational-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 22
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.17 × 86
Tickmill-Live
15.14 × 1018
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Portfolio running the RangeBreakout EA developed by Eriksson Systems.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/122237?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page

No reviews
2025.11.20 18:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 15:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 13:22
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 08:13
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 04:25
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 20:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.10 06:30
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.07 15:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.28 17:05
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.09 21:55
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.92% of days out of 52 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.07 14:16
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.29 15:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.44% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.28 20:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.09 14:38
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.25 15:39
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.02.19 08:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.02.19 08:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
RangeBreakout V2
100 USD per month
102%
0
0
USD
882
USD
45
99%
1 102
45%
65%
1.10
0.80
USD
42%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.