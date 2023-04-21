SignalsSections
Wolfgang Zaunschirm

Stubai 73

0 reviews
Reliability
144 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 99%
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 579
Profit Trades:
2 676 (74.76%)
Loss Trades:
903 (25.23%)
Best trade:
217.21 EUR
Worst trade:
-195.31 EUR
Gross Profit:
10 321.74 EUR (360 763 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 439.57 EUR (295 489 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (40.81 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
244.19 EUR (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
84.73%
Max deposit load:
23.00%
Latest trade:
51 minutes ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.68
Long Trades:
1 713 (47.86%)
Short Trades:
1 866 (52.14%)
Profit Factor:
1.22
Expected Payoff:
0.53 EUR
Average Profit:
3.86 EUR
Average Loss:
-9.35 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-968.54 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-968.54 EUR (11)
Monthly growth:
3.00%
Annual Forecast:
36.38%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
126.69 EUR
Maximal:
1 118.85 EUR (34.87%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.78% (865.47 EUR)
By Equity:
52.38% (1 335.06 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 908
EURUSD 786
AUDCAD 683
NZDCAD 621
AUDNZD 517
EURJPY 19
USDJPY 19
USDCAD 8
EURNZD 3
AUDCHF 3
NZDCHF 3
NZDJPY 3
AUDUSD 2
EURAUD 2
EURGBP 1
EURCHF 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 266
EURUSD 972
AUDCAD 649
NZDCAD 542
AUDNZD 147
EURJPY 78
USDJPY -641
USDCAD 40
EURNZD 10
AUDCHF 20
NZDCHF 17
NZDJPY 13
AUDUSD 13
EURAUD 8
EURGBP 7
EURCHF 6
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 15K
EURUSD 17K
AUDCAD 21K
NZDCAD 15K
AUDNZD 3.1K
EURJPY 1.4K
USDJPY -8.2K
USDCAD 467
EURNZD 60
AUDCHF 298
NZDCHF 295
NZDJPY 294
AUDUSD 212
EURAUD 199
EURGBP 101
EURCHF 100
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +217.21 EUR
Worst trade: -195 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +40.81 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -968.54 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live20" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-2
0.00 × 2
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 5
Axi-US05-Live
0.00 × 3
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 3
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real5
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 8
OneFinancialMarkets-US11-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 9
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live11
0.13 × 15
FusionMarkets-Live
0.14 × 22
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.14 × 28
ICMarkets-Live07
0.15 × 20
Alpari-Pro.ECN3
0.18 × 28
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.18 × 11
ICMarkets-Live17
0.20 × 25
Exness-Real14
0.21 × 75
Coinexx-Demo
0.25 × 76
Tradeview-Live
0.28 × 102
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.41 × 85
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.49 × 98
DooPrime-Live 2
0.50 × 6
226 more...
🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑 
 
Bevor Sie eines meiner Signale abonnieren, vergewissern Sie sich bitte, dass Sie sich der Risiken bewusst sind, die mit dem Handel verbunden sind, nämlich Ihr gesamtes Geld zu verlieren, und dass die bisherige Performance absolut keine Garantie oder Hinweis für zukünftige Ergebnisse ist. 
 
✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅ 
 
Informieren Sie sich auf https://www.tirolrisk.at 
 
✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅ 
 



No reviews
2025.09.16 01:35
80% of growth achieved within 41 days. This comprises 4.52% of days out of 908 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.11 04:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.02 01:31
80% of growth achieved within 40 days. This comprises 4.99% of days out of 802 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.30 10:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.07.12 20:30
80% of growth achieved within 15 days. This comprises 3.14% of days out of 477 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.01.08 15:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.01.03 16:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.09.06 12:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2023.08.31 04:47
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.97% of days out of 161 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2023.08.30 18:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2023.07.17 17:19
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.86% of days out of 116 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2023.06.27 17:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.06.27 11:06
High current drawdown in 40% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.06.27 04:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.06.26 23:51
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2023.06.26 06:52
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.06.26 04:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.06.23 23:01
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.06.02 19:54
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2023.05.30 09:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
