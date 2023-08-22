- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 187
Profit Trades:
1 557 (71.19%)
Loss Trades:
630 (28.81%)
Best trade:
85.28 EUR
Worst trade:
-29.38 EUR
Gross Profit:
2 724.77 EUR (212 351 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 747.52 EUR (175 704 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (17.35 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
113.52 EUR (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
85.88%
Max deposit load:
16.14%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
7.69
Long Trades:
1 018 (46.55%)
Short Trades:
1 169 (53.45%)
Profit Factor:
1.56
Expected Payoff:
0.45 EUR
Average Profit:
1.75 EUR
Average Loss:
-2.77 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-71.28 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-104.26 EUR (7)
Monthly growth:
2.97%
Annual Forecast:
36.79%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
127.08 EUR (7.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.17% (127.08 EUR)
By Equity:
52.12% (532.92 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|529
|EURUSD
|406
|NZDCAD
|399
|AUDNZD
|382
|GBPCAD
|296
|GBPCHF
|148
|GBPUSD
|11
|EURNZD
|11
|EURAUD
|5
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|311
|EURUSD
|539
|NZDCAD
|210
|AUDNZD
|140
|GBPCAD
|-79
|GBPCHF
|-9
|GBPUSD
|1
|EURNZD
|-1
|EURAUD
|2
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|17K
|EURUSD
|9.4K
|NZDCAD
|16K
|AUDNZD
|-1.9K
|GBPCAD
|-3.8K
|GBPCHF
|177
|GBPUSD
|216
|EURNZD
|24
|EURAUD
|257
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +85.28 EUR
Worst trade: -29 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +17.35 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -71.28 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboMarkets-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 2
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.08 × 24
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.08 × 36
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.10 × 111
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.14 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.22 × 9
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.24 × 140
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.37 × 60
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.65 × 226
|
FBS-Real-13
|1.00 × 2
|
PUPrime-Live 2
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|1.29 × 98
|
Coinexx-Demo
|1.30 × 64
|
Axi-US05-Live
|1.38 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|1.52 × 62
|
Exness-Real
|1.67 × 6
|
Axi-US06-Live
|1.69 × 54
|
Dukascopy-live-1
|2.45 × 22
|
TradersWay-Live
|2.50 × 127
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|2.61 × 18
|
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live02
|3.00 × 2
