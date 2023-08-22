SignalsSections
Wolfgang Zaunschirm

TirolRisk AAA AlpVenture

Wolfgang Zaunschirm
0 reviews
Reliability
122 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 156%
RoboMarkets-ECN-3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 187
Profit Trades:
1 557 (71.19%)
Loss Trades:
630 (28.81%)
Best trade:
85.28 EUR
Worst trade:
-29.38 EUR
Gross Profit:
2 724.77 EUR (212 351 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 747.52 EUR (175 704 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (17.35 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
113.52 EUR (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
85.88%
Max deposit load:
16.14%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
7.69
Long Trades:
1 018 (46.55%)
Short Trades:
1 169 (53.45%)
Profit Factor:
1.56
Expected Payoff:
0.45 EUR
Average Profit:
1.75 EUR
Average Loss:
-2.77 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-71.28 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-104.26 EUR (7)
Monthly growth:
2.97%
Annual Forecast:
36.79%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
127.08 EUR (7.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.17% (127.08 EUR)
By Equity:
52.12% (532.92 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 529
EURUSD 406
NZDCAD 399
AUDNZD 382
GBPCAD 296
GBPCHF 148
GBPUSD 11
EURNZD 11
EURAUD 5
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 311
EURUSD 539
NZDCAD 210
AUDNZD 140
GBPCAD -79
GBPCHF -9
GBPUSD 1
EURNZD -1
EURAUD 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 17K
EURUSD 9.4K
NZDCAD 16K
AUDNZD -1.9K
GBPCAD -3.8K
GBPCHF 177
GBPUSD 216
EURNZD 24
EURAUD 257
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +85.28 EUR
Worst trade: -29 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +17.35 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -71.28 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboMarkets-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 2
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.08 × 24
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.08 × 36
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.10 × 111
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.14 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.22 × 9
Tickmill-Live10
0.24 × 140
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.37 × 60
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.65 × 226
FBS-Real-13
1.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live 2
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.29 × 98
Coinexx-Demo
1.30 × 64
Axi-US05-Live
1.38 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live11
1.52 × 62
Exness-Real
1.67 × 6
Axi-US06-Live
1.69 × 54
Dukascopy-live-1
2.45 × 22
TradersWay-Live
2.50 × 127
ICMarketsSC-Live07
2.61 × 18
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live02
3.00 × 2
23 more...
🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑 
 
Bevor Sie eines meiner Signale abonnieren, vergewissern Sie sich bitte, dass Sie sich der Risiken bewusst sind, die mit dem Handel verbunden sind, nämlich Ihr gesamtes Geld zu verlieren, und dass die bisherige Performance absolut keine Garantie oder Hinweis für zukünftige Ergebnisse ist. 
 
✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅ 
 
Informieren Sie sich auf https://www.tirolrisk.at 
 
✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅ 
 
No reviews
2025.04.06 23:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.06 22:37
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.06 22:37
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2024.07.19 13:54
No swaps are charged
2024.07.19 13:54
No swaps are charged
2024.07.12 19:09
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.05.03 15:09
No swaps are charged
2024.05.03 15:09
No swaps are charged
2024.05.03 14:08
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.04.10 09:42
No swaps are charged
2024.04.10 09:42
No swaps are charged
2024.03.27 08:52
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2023.11.01 05:10
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2023.09.01 17:23
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2023.08.25 02:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2023.08.25 01:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2023.08.23 07:43
Share of trading days is too low
2023.08.23 07:43
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2023.08.23 06:16
Share of trading days is too low
2023.08.23 06:16
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
TirolRisk AAA AlpVenture
30 USD per month
156%
0
0
USD
1K
EUR
122
100%
2 187
71%
86%
1.55
0.45
EUR
52%
1:500
Copy

