The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboMarkets-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ECN 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real12 20.77 × 503 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor