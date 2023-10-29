SignalsSections
Wolfgang Zaunschirm

TirolRisk Nur Gold

Wolfgang Zaunschirm
0 reviews
Reliability
111 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 650%
RoboMarkets-ECN
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
573
Profit Trades:
373 (65.09%)
Loss Trades:
200 (34.90%)
Best trade:
45.74 EUR
Worst trade:
-37.51 EUR
Gross Profit:
3 521.08 EUR (3 454 737 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 674.00 EUR (1 609 781 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (213.48 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
276.23 EUR (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
8.40%
Max deposit load:
24.87%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.65
Long Trades:
453 (79.06%)
Short Trades:
120 (20.94%)
Profit Factor:
2.10
Expected Payoff:
3.22 EUR
Average Profit:
9.44 EUR
Average Loss:
-8.37 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
21 (-159.30 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-159.30 EUR (21)
Monthly growth:
35.16%
Annual Forecast:
426.58%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
34.43 EUR
Maximal:
397.61 EUR (23.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
48.73% (396.61 EUR)
By Equity:
23.52% (106.01 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 573
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.1K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.8M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +45.74 EUR
Worst trade: -38 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 21
Maximal consecutive profit: +213.48 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -159.30 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboMarkets-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
20.77 × 503
🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑 
 
Bevor Sie eines meiner Signale abonnieren, vergewissern Sie sich bitte, dass Sie sich der Risiken bewusst sind, die mit dem Handel verbunden sind, nämlich Ihr gesamtes Geld zu verlieren, und dass die bisherige Performance absolut keine Garantie oder Hinweis für zukünftige Ergebnisse ist. 
 
✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅ 
 
Informieren Sie sich auf https://www.tirolrisk.at 
 
✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅ 
 


AURI SACRA FAMES


No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
TirolRisk Nur Gold
30 USD per month
650%
0
0
USD
750
EUR
111
98%
573
65%
8%
2.10
3.22
EUR
49%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.