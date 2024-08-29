SignalsSections
Wolfgang Zaunschirm

Ilses Clever Waka

Wolfgang Zaunschirm
7 reviews
Reliability
140 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2023 1 143%
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 105
Profit Trades:
2 351 (75.71%)
Loss Trades:
754 (24.28%)
Best trade:
155.14 EUR
Worst trade:
-151.85 EUR
Gross Profit:
6 005.49 EUR (330 840 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 654.15 EUR (238 374 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (25.59 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
183.61 EUR (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
87.91%
Max deposit load:
79.65%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
4.61
Long Trades:
1 523 (49.05%)
Short Trades:
1 582 (50.95%)
Profit Factor:
1.64
Expected Payoff:
0.76 EUR
Average Profit:
2.55 EUR
Average Loss:
-4.85 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-53.55 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-157.35 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
4.62%
Annual Forecast:
56.04%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.95 EUR
Maximal:
510.08 EUR (26.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.37% (510.08 EUR)
By Equity:
68.77% (795.23 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 784
EURUSD 668
AUDCAD 612
NZDCAD 536
AUDNZD 440
GBPCAD 32
XAGUSD 20
EURSGD 7
GBPCHF 6
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 729
EURUSD 1K
AUDCAD 390
NZDCAD 317
AUDNZD 225
GBPCAD 18
XAGUSD -17
EURSGD 3
GBPCHF 1
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 12K
EURUSD 20K
AUDCAD 29K
NZDCAD 18K
AUDNZD 11K
GBPCAD 2.5K
XAGUSD -1K
EURSGD 413
GBPCHF 133
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +155.14 EUR
Worst trade: -152 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +25.59 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -53.55 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live20" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 1
Axi-US05-Live
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 17
VantageInternational-Live 9
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real5
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 3
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 5
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.00 × 6
FBS-Real-2
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
0.14 × 22
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.14 × 28
ICMarkets-Live07
0.15 × 20
Coinexx-Demo
0.18 × 74
Alpari-Pro.ECN3
0.18 × 28
ICMarkets-Live17
0.20 × 25
Exness-Real14
0.21 × 75
ICMarkets-Live11
0.22 × 9
Tradeview-Live
0.28 × 102
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.33 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.39 × 41
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.41 × 46
🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑 
 
Bevor Sie eines meiner Signale abonnieren, vergewissern Sie sich bitte, dass Sie sich der Risiken bewusst sind, die mit dem Handel verbunden sind, nämlich Ihr gesamtes Geld zu verlieren, und dass die bisherige Performance absolut keine Garantie oder Hinweis für zukünftige Ergebnisse ist. 
 
✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅ 
 
Informieren Sie sich auf https://www.tirolrisk.at 
 
✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅ 
 



Average rating:
Joe Nuvo
848
Joe Nuvo 2024.08.29 11:17  (modified 2024.08.30 01:45) 
 

I start copy this signal right on July 2024!!

Now that I survive DD 70% together with signal provider.

Expecting he will bring me back into profit.

Giuliano Bruna
1054
Giuliano Bruna 2024.07.19 14:20  (modified 2024.07.25 16:45) 
 

What is the point of opening positions in opposite directions? Better just close on lose

Bluetradissimo
922
Bluetradissimo 2024.07.16 06:56  (modified 2024.07.29 19:32) 
 

Essentially a Martingale System, be careful. opening larger and larger trades GBPUSD against the trend; starting with short 0.01 increasing to now short 0.18 (!)

note that if I remember correctly, at the time the balance was only around 1500 Euros, going short 0.18 = short GBP 18000 , which is over 20000 Euros (!).

Note that GBPUSD is currently "only" at a one year high and the system being in ~40% drawdown already... don`t be surprised if there is going to be a 80%+ (or even 100%!) drawdown in the next 12 months or so.

if subscribing, subscribe with max 50% equity, (and withdraw profits regularly!) otherwise high chance you will get wiped out in the foreseeable future.

enzo pellitteri
745
enzo pellitteri 2024.05.29 13:22 
 

Constant trend without ups and downs. Very good signal,tank you

Mubashir Ahmad Khan
304
Mubashir Ahmad Khan 2024.05.26 02:06  (modified 2024.07.25 17:13) 
 

He is a good trader and keep the account in profit. His customer support is excellent.

Update July 15, 2024: The trader has a large DD and is trying to control it, so lets see as to what happens next. I will keep you updated.

KannieYim
26
KannieYim 2024.04.23 16:11 
 

I followed the signal for two months, it is a good signal and makes stable profit. I will keep subscribe.

Lincoln Lo
68
Lincoln Lo 2024.04.17 07:00  (modified 2024.04.26 19:06) 
 

Love the signal, it plays with multiple currencies at the same time, making profits daily. Low DD, no surprises.

2024.08.28 11:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.28 09:26
High current drawdown in 41% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.28 08:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.27 06:30
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.26 20:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.26 19:09
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.26 18:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.26 16:44
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.26 15:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.26 14:41
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.26 13:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.23 16:38
High current drawdown in 42% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.22 14:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.22 10:46
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.22 00:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.21 23:26
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.21 22:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.21 21:02
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2024.08.21 18:59
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.07.25 14:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Ilses Clever Waka
30 USD per month
1 143%
0
0
USD
1.2K
EUR
140
98%
3 105
75%
88%
1.64
0.76
EUR
69%
1:500
Copy

