Trades:
3 105
Profit Trades:
2 351 (75.71%)
Loss Trades:
754 (24.28%)
Best trade:
155.14 EUR
Worst trade:
-151.85 EUR
Gross Profit:
6 005.49 EUR (330 840 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 654.15 EUR (238 374 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (25.59 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
183.61 EUR (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
87.91%
Max deposit load:
79.65%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
4.61
Long Trades:
1 523 (49.05%)
Short Trades:
1 582 (50.95%)
Profit Factor:
1.64
Expected Payoff:
0.76 EUR
Average Profit:
2.55 EUR
Average Loss:
-4.85 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-53.55 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-157.35 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
4.62%
Annual Forecast:
56.04%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.95 EUR
Maximal:
510.08 EUR (26.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.37% (510.08 EUR)
By Equity:
68.77% (795.23 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|784
|EURUSD
|668
|AUDCAD
|612
|NZDCAD
|536
|AUDNZD
|440
|GBPCAD
|32
|XAGUSD
|20
|EURSGD
|7
|GBPCHF
|6
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|729
|EURUSD
|1K
|AUDCAD
|390
|NZDCAD
|317
|AUDNZD
|225
|GBPCAD
|18
|XAGUSD
|-17
|EURSGD
|3
|GBPCHF
|1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|12K
|EURUSD
|20K
|AUDCAD
|29K
|NZDCAD
|18K
|AUDNZD
|11K
|GBPCAD
|2.5K
|XAGUSD
|-1K
|EURSGD
|413
|GBPCHF
|133
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +155.14 EUR
Worst trade: -152 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +25.59 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -53.55 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live20" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 1
Axi-US05-Live
|0.00 × 3
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 17
VantageInternational-Live 9
|0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real5
|0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 3
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 5
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.00 × 6
FBS-Real-2
|0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.14 × 22
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.14 × 28
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.15 × 20
Coinexx-Demo
|0.18 × 74
Alpari-Pro.ECN3
|0.18 × 28
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.20 × 25
Exness-Real14
|0.21 × 75
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.22 × 9
Tradeview-Live
|0.28 × 102
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.33 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.39 × 41
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.41 × 46
Bevor Sie eines meiner Signale abonnieren, vergewissern Sie sich bitte, dass Sie sich der Risiken bewusst sind, die mit dem Handel verbunden sind, nämlich Ihr gesamtes Geld zu verlieren, und dass die bisherige Performance absolut keine Garantie oder Hinweis für zukünftige Ergebnisse ist.
Informieren Sie sich auf https://www.tirolrisk.at
Besuchen Sie https://www.zaunschirm.com
I start copy this signal right on July 2024!!
Now that I survive DD 70% together with signal provider.
Expecting he will bring me back into profit.
What is the point of opening positions in opposite directions? Better just close on lose
Essentially a Martingale System, be careful. opening larger and larger trades GBPUSD against the trend; starting with short 0.01 increasing to now short 0.18 (!)
note that if I remember correctly, at the time the balance was only around 1500 Euros, going short 0.18 = short GBP 18000 , which is over 20000 Euros (!).
Note that GBPUSD is currently "only" at a one year high and the system being in ~40% drawdown already... don`t be surprised if there is going to be a 80%+ (or even 100%!) drawdown in the next 12 months or so.
if subscribing, subscribe with max 50% equity, (and withdraw profits regularly!) otherwise high chance you will get wiped out in the foreseeable future.
Constant trend without ups and downs. Very good signal,tank you
He is a good trader and keep the account in profit. His customer support is excellent.
Update July 15, 2024: The trader has a large DD and is trying to control it, so lets see as to what happens next. I will keep you updated.
I followed the signal for two months, it is a good signal and makes stable profit. I will keep subscribe.
Love the signal, it plays with multiple currencies at the same time, making profits daily. Low DD, no surprises.