- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
776
Profit Trades:
552 (71.13%)
Loss Trades:
224 (28.87%)
Best trade:
21.72 EUR
Worst trade:
-26.97 EUR
Gross Profit:
2 217.73 EUR (704 610 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 683.02 EUR (472 797 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
36 (151.81 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
151.81 EUR (36)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
83.39%
Max deposit load:
7.82%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
2.99
Long Trades:
493 (63.53%)
Short Trades:
283 (36.47%)
Profit Factor:
1.32
Expected Payoff:
0.69 EUR
Average Profit:
4.02 EUR
Average Loss:
-7.51 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-147.51 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-147.51 EUR (8)
Monthly growth:
10.11%
Annual Forecast:
122.65%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8.42 EUR
Maximal:
178.85 EUR (20.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.82% (171.12 EUR)
By Equity:
22.03% (146.56 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|100
|XAUUSD
|90
|EURNZD
|84
|GBPUSD
|78
|USDJPY
|70
|AUDUSD
|63
|CHFJPY
|62
|NZDUSD
|50
|USDCAD
|49
|AUDJPY
|49
|GBPJPY
|34
|EURJPY
|25
|EURAUD
|22
|
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
|
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
|
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|183
|XAUUSD
|197
|EURNZD
|50
|GBPUSD
|-47
|USDJPY
|-27
|AUDUSD
|29
|CHFJPY
|153
|NZDUSD
|-59
|USDCAD
|-39
|AUDJPY
|175
|GBPJPY
|-31
|EURJPY
|47
|EURAUD
|-22
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|21K
|XAUUSD
|158K
|EURNZD
|11K
|GBPUSD
|-897
|USDJPY
|-4.9K
|AUDUSD
|3.4K
|CHFJPY
|24K
|NZDUSD
|-4.4K
|USDCAD
|-3.5K
|AUDJPY
|26K
|GBPJPY
|-4.5K
|EURJPY
|7.3K
|EURAUD
|-980
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +21.72 EUR
Worst trade: -27 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 36
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +151.81 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -147.51 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboMarkets-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.76 × 85
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.21 × 38
|
LiteForexEU-MT5-Live
|1.67 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.68 × 353
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|2.00 × 1
|
StriforSVG-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.84 × 118
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.60 × 176
|
VantageInternational-Live
|4.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|4.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Pro
|8.84 × 115
|
Weltrade-Real
|10.22 × 68
|
Swissquote-Server
|10.36 × 109
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|12.00 × 1
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|12.14 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|20.74 × 504
🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑
Bevor Sie eines meiner Signale abonnieren, vergewissern Sie sich bitte, dass Sie sich der Risiken bewusst sind, die mit dem Handel verbunden sind, nämlich Ihr gesamtes Geld zu verlieren, und dass die bisherige Performance absolut keine Garantie oder Hinweis für zukünftige Ergebnisse ist.
✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅
Informieren Sie sich auf https://www.tirolrisk.at
✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅
Besuchen Sie https://www.zaunschirm.com
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
118%
0
0
USD
USD
677
EUR
EUR
113
93%
776
71%
83%
1.31
0.69
EUR
EUR
26%
1:500