Signals / MetaTrader 5 / TirolRisk Der Swinger
Wolfgang Zaunschirm

TirolRisk Der Swinger

Wolfgang Zaunschirm
0 reviews
Reliability
113 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 118%
RoboMarkets-ECN
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
776
Profit Trades:
552 (71.13%)
Loss Trades:
224 (28.87%)
Best trade:
21.72 EUR
Worst trade:
-26.97 EUR
Gross Profit:
2 217.73 EUR (704 610 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 683.02 EUR (472 797 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
36 (151.81 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
151.81 EUR (36)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
83.39%
Max deposit load:
7.82%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
2.99
Long Trades:
493 (63.53%)
Short Trades:
283 (36.47%)
Profit Factor:
1.32
Expected Payoff:
0.69 EUR
Average Profit:
4.02 EUR
Average Loss:
-7.51 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-147.51 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-147.51 EUR (8)
Monthly growth:
10.11%
Annual Forecast:
122.65%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8.42 EUR
Maximal:
178.85 EUR (20.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.82% (171.12 EUR)
By Equity:
22.03% (146.56 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 100
XAUUSD 90
EURNZD 84
GBPUSD 78
USDJPY 70
AUDUSD 63
CHFJPY 62
NZDUSD 50
USDCAD 49
AUDJPY 49
GBPJPY 34
EURJPY 25
EURAUD 22
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 183
XAUUSD 197
EURNZD 50
GBPUSD -47
USDJPY -27
AUDUSD 29
CHFJPY 153
NZDUSD -59
USDCAD -39
AUDJPY 175
GBPJPY -31
EURJPY 47
EURAUD -22
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 21K
XAUUSD 158K
EURNZD 11K
GBPUSD -897
USDJPY -4.9K
AUDUSD 3.4K
CHFJPY 24K
NZDUSD -4.4K
USDCAD -3.5K
AUDJPY 26K
GBPJPY -4.5K
EURJPY 7.3K
EURAUD -980
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +21.72 EUR
Worst trade: -27 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 36
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +151.81 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -147.51 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboMarkets-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 2
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.76 × 85
RoboForex-ECN
1.21 × 38
LiteForexEU-MT5-Live
1.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
1.68 × 353
PlexyTrade-Server01
2.00 × 1
StriforSVG-Live
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.84 × 118
FusionMarkets-Live
3.00 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.60 × 176
VantageInternational-Live
4.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
4.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
6.00 × 1
RoboForex-Pro
8.84 × 115
Weltrade-Real
10.22 × 68
Swissquote-Server
10.36 × 109
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
12.00 × 1
Forex.com-Live 536
12.14 × 7
Exness-MT5Real12
20.74 × 504
🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑 
 
Bevor Sie eines meiner Signale abonnieren, vergewissern Sie sich bitte, dass Sie sich der Risiken bewusst sind, die mit dem Handel verbunden sind, nämlich Ihr gesamtes Geld zu verlieren, und dass die bisherige Performance absolut keine Garantie oder Hinweis für zukünftige Ergebnisse ist. 
 
✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅ 
 
Informieren Sie sich auf https://www.tirolrisk.at 
 
✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅ 
 


How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.