WST: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc
257.23 USD 0.42 (0.16%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WST exchange rate has changed by -0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 254.35 and at a high of 258.81.
Follow West Pharmaceutical Services Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
254.35 258.81
Year Range
187.43 352.34
- Previous Close
- 257.65
- Open
- 255.73
- Bid
- 257.23
- Ask
- 257.53
- Low
- 254.35
- High
- 258.81
- Volume
- 229
- Daily Change
- -0.16%
- Month Change
- 4.59%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.72%
- Year Change
- -14.57%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%