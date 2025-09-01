QuotesSections
Currencies / WST
WST: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc

257.23 USD 0.42 (0.16%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

WST exchange rate has changed by -0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 254.35 and at a high of 258.81.

Follow West Pharmaceutical Services Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

WST News

Daily Range
254.35 258.81
Year Range
187.43 352.34
Previous Close
257.65
Open
255.73
Bid
257.23
Ask
257.53
Low
254.35
High
258.81
Volume
229
Daily Change
-0.16%
Month Change
4.59%
6 Months Change
15.72%
Year Change
-14.57%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%