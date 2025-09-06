Valute / WST
WST: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc
254.68 USD 0.27 (0.11%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WST ha avuto una variazione del -0.11% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 251.67 e ad un massimo di 256.22.
Segui le dinamiche di West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
251.67 256.22
Intervallo Annuale
187.43 352.34
- Chiusura Precedente
- 254.95
- Apertura
- 255.44
- Bid
- 254.68
- Ask
- 254.98
- Minimo
- 251.67
- Massimo
- 256.22
- Volume
- 771
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.11%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.55%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 14.57%
- Variazione Annuale
- -15.41%
20 settembre, sabato