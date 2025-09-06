QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / WST
Tornare a Azioni

WST: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc

254.68 USD 0.27 (0.11%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio WST ha avuto una variazione del -0.11% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 251.67 e ad un massimo di 256.22.

Segui le dinamiche di West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

WST News

Intervallo Giornaliero
251.67 256.22
Intervallo Annuale
187.43 352.34
Chiusura Precedente
254.95
Apertura
255.44
Bid
254.68
Ask
254.98
Minimo
251.67
Massimo
256.22
Volume
771
Variazione giornaliera
-0.11%
Variazione Mensile
3.55%
Variazione Semestrale
14.57%
Variazione Annuale
-15.41%
20 settembre, sabato