WST
WST: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc
256.46 USD 0.20 (0.08%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do WST para hoje mudou para -0.08%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 256.26 e o mais alto foi 258.21.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
WST Notícias
Faixa diária
256.26 258.21
Faixa anual
187.43 352.34
- Fechamento anterior
- 256.66
- Open
- 258.21
- Bid
- 256.46
- Ask
- 256.76
- Low
- 256.26
- High
- 258.21
- Volume
- 56
- Mudança diária
- -0.08%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.28%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 15.37%
- Mudança anual
- -14.82%
