WST: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc
254.95 USD 1.71 (0.67%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
WSTの今日の為替レートは、-0.67%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり250.44の安値と258.21の高値で取引されました。
West Pharmaceutical Services Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
250.44 258.21
1年のレンジ
187.43 352.34
- 以前の終値
- 256.66
- 始値
- 258.21
- 買値
- 254.95
- 買値
- 255.25
- 安値
- 250.44
- 高値
- 258.21
- 出来高
- 840
- 1日の変化
- -0.67%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.66%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 14.69%
- 1年の変化
- -15.32%
