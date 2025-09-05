クォートセクション
通貨 / WST
株に戻る

WST: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc

254.95 USD 1.71 (0.67%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

WSTの今日の為替レートは、-0.67%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり250.44の安値と258.21の高値で取引されました。

West Pharmaceutical Services Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

WST News

1日のレンジ
250.44 258.21
1年のレンジ
187.43 352.34
以前の終値
256.66
始値
258.21
買値
254.95
買値
255.25
安値
250.44
高値
258.21
出来高
840
1日の変化
-0.67%
1ヶ月の変化
3.66%
6ヶ月の変化
14.69%
1年の変化
-15.32%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K