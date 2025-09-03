Divisas / WST
WST: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc
256.66 USD 1.69 (0.65%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de WST de hoy ha cambiado un -0.65%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 256.34, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 262.16.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
256.34 262.16
Rango anual
187.43 352.34
- Cierres anteriores
- 258.35
- Open
- 258.64
- Bid
- 256.66
- Ask
- 256.96
- Low
- 256.34
- High
- 262.16
- Volumen
- 685
- Cambio diario
- -0.65%
- Cambio mensual
- 4.36%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 15.46%
- Cambio anual
- -14.76%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B