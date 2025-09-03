CotizacionesSecciones
WST: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc

256.66 USD 1.69 (0.65%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de WST de hoy ha cambiado un -0.65%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 256.34, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 262.16.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
256.34 262.16
Rango anual
187.43 352.34
Cierres anteriores
258.35
Open
258.64
Bid
256.66
Ask
256.96
Low
256.34
High
262.16
Volumen
685
Cambio diario
-0.65%
Cambio mensual
4.36%
Cambio a 6 meses
15.46%
Cambio anual
-14.76%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B