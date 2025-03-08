Currencies / WKEY
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
WKEY: WISeKey International Holding Ltd - American Depositary Shares
5.82 USD 0.11 (1.85%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WKEY exchange rate has changed by -1.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.69 and at a high of 6.00.
Follow WISeKey International Holding Ltd - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WKEY News
- SEALSQ: Why The Valuation Is Finally Rational (NASDAQ:LAES)
- SEALCOIN integrates computing technology into 2,000 Thomson laptops
- Wisekey stock rises after space partnership with EnduroSat
- WISeKey Stock Rises On Satellite-Enabled IoT Announcement: What' Going On? - WISeKey Intl Holding (NASDAQ:WKEY)
- SEALSQ: Quantum Computing + Semiconductors + Blockchain (NASDAQ:LAES)
Daily Range
5.69 6.00
Year Range
1.61 14.01
- Previous Close
- 5.93
- Open
- 5.93
- Bid
- 5.82
- Ask
- 6.12
- Low
- 5.69
- High
- 6.00
- Volume
- 99
- Daily Change
- -1.85%
- Month Change
- 7.98%
- 6 Months Change
- 51.17%
- Year Change
- 156.39%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%