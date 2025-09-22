QuotesSections
QQQU: Direxion Shares ETF Trust Direxion Daily Concentrated Qs Bull 2

59.37 USD 1.41 (2.43%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

QQQU exchange rate has changed by 2.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 58.68 and at a high of 59.38.

QQQU exchange rate has changed by 2.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 58.68 and at a high of 59.38.

Daily Range
58.68 59.38
Year Range
22.55 59.38
Previous Close
57.96
Open
58.84
Bid
59.37
Ask
59.67
Low
58.68
High
59.38
Volume
153
Daily Change
2.43%
Month Change
23.35%
6 Months Change
87.23%
Year Change
62.21%
