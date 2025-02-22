Currencies / NVEC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NVEC: NVE Corporation
67.05 USD 0.54 (0.80%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NVEC exchange rate has changed by -0.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 66.85 and at a high of 68.57.
Follow NVE Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NVEC News
- NVE Corp Q1 Earnings Decline Y/Y, Stock Falls More Than 20%
- NVE (NVEC) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- NVE Corporation (NVEC) Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: NVE Corp Q2 2025 sees revenue dip, innovation focus
- NVEC: Recovery And Dividend Payment, Both Sustainable (NASDAQ:NVEC)
- NVE Corporation Stock: Growth Stalls Despite Strong Margins (NASDAQ:NVEC)
Daily Range
66.85 68.57
Year Range
51.50 88.50
- Previous Close
- 67.59
- Open
- 67.87
- Bid
- 67.05
- Ask
- 67.35
- Low
- 66.85
- High
- 68.57
- Volume
- 64
- Daily Change
- -0.80%
- Month Change
- 4.77%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.63%
- Year Change
- -15.12%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%