Currencies / LUMN
LUMN: Lumen Technologies Inc
5.53 USD 0.32 (5.47%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LUMN exchange rate has changed by -5.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.53 and at a high of 5.79.
Follow Lumen Technologies Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LUMN News
- Have $2,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2025 and Beyond
- Mizuho maintains Palantir stock rating at Neutral with $165 price target
- Why Lumen Technologies Rallied This Week
- Lumen Technologies Stock: Nearing An Inflection (NYSE:LUMN)
- Strength Seen in Lumen (LUMN): Can Its 9.1% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology
- Lumen Technologies at Goldman Sachs Conference: AI Transformation Insights
- Oracle, Synopsys lead Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
- Lumen launches RapidRoutes with 20-day delivery for high-capacity networks
- Lumen Technologies completes $425 million notes offering to refinance debt
- Lumen Technologies completes $425 million first lien notes offering to refinance debt
- These are the stock-market trades to make going into the end of the year, according to Goldman Sachs
- Consumer Tech News (September 1 – September 5): Apple AI Push, Palantir Expands Partnerships, Tesla Robotaxi Surge, NVIDIA's $1.5B Chip Deal - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Jim Cramer Expects Palantir To Reach New All-Time High - Lear (NYSE:LEA), Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN)
- Palantir stock maintains momentum at AIPCon 8, William Blair reiterates rating
- Why Lumen Technologies Stock Was Rocketing Higher Today
- Lumen subsidiary to sell $425 million in notes to refinance debt
- Salesforce, Alibaba Dip Among Mega-Cap Movers on Thursday
- What's Going On With Palantir Technologies Stock Thursday? - Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR)
- Palantir Hosts Eighth AIPCon. Stays Above 50-Day Line. Is PLTR Stock A Buy?
- Lumen unit plans $425 million additional first lien notes offering
- Lumen Technologies stock rises after Palantir partnership
- Palantir and Lumen partner to accelerate telecom transformation
- Goldman Sachs starts telecom stocks: AT&T and 2 more started at Buy, 2 rated Sell
Daily Range
5.53 5.79
Year Range
3.01 10.33
- Previous Close
- 5.85
- Open
- 5.79
- Bid
- 5.53
- Ask
- 5.83
- Low
- 5.53
- High
- 5.79
- Volume
- 11.784 K
- Daily Change
- -5.47%
- Month Change
- 15.21%
- 6 Months Change
- 42.16%
- Year Change
- -22.66%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%