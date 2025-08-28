QuotesSections
KKR
KKR: KKR & Co Inc

143.60 USD 1.06 (0.73%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

KKR exchange rate has changed by -0.73% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 143.04 and at a high of 145.77.

Follow KKR & Co Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
143.04 145.77
Year Range
86.15 170.40
Previous Close
144.66
Open
144.55
Bid
143.60
Ask
143.90
Low
143.04
High
145.77
Volume
1.087 K
Daily Change
-0.73%
Month Change
4.70%
6 Months Change
24.40%
Year Change
9.97%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%