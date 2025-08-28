Currencies / KKR
KKR: KKR & Co Inc
143.60 USD 1.06 (0.73%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
KKR exchange rate has changed by -0.73% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 143.04 and at a high of 145.77.
Follow KKR & Co Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
KKR News
- Explainer-What hurdles lie ahead for any US-China TikTok deal?
- KKR to acquire NewDay’s consumer credit portfolio from Cinven and CVC
- Morgan Stanley lists top value stocks to own for 2026
- Piper Sandler reiterates Overweight rating on KKR stock, maintains $166 price target
- KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) & Co. Inc. Presents at Barclays 23rd Annual Global Financial Service
- KKR confirms no rule 6 or 11 obligations in potential PRS REIT offer
- These are the stock-market trades to make going into the end of the year, according to Goldman Sachs
- UK's PRS REIT says KKR joins sale process, Long Harbour bid still on table
- KKR joins bidding process for PRS REIT amid strategic review
- KKR-backed Spectris acquisition clears regulatory hurdles in China, Italy
- Bidders Eye Starbucks (SBUX) China at $5 Billion Valuation - TipRanks.com
- Exclusive-Starbucks China valued at about $5 billion by bidders, sources say
- Wall Street's $5M Secret: How the Ultra-Rich Get First Dibs on Private Equity Gold
- KKR and Inhabeo acquire seven student housing assets in UK
- KKR buys South Korea's Samhwa in $528 million deal
- KKR appoints former AWS CEO Selipsky as senior advisor for AI strategy
- Aon (AON) to Offload NFP Wealth Business Back to Madison Dearborn for Almost $3B - TipRanks.com
- KKR-backed acquisition of Spectris receives key regulatory approvals
- Goldman Sachs starts Brookfield at Buy, sees excess capital fueling buybacks
- CrowdStrike, KKR, Synchrony Financial And An Energy Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades' - CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD), KKR (NYSE:KKR)
- A Historic Opportunity For Dividend Investors
- 3 Reasons Blue Owl Could Be A Generational Compounder (NYSE:OWL)
- TikTok Parent Overtakes Meta In Revenue, Valuation Soars To $330 Billion Despite US Sale Pressure, Ban Threats: Report - Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), KKR (NYSE:KKR)
Daily Range
143.04 145.77
Year Range
86.15 170.40
- Previous Close
- 144.66
- Open
- 144.55
- Bid
- 143.60
- Ask
- 143.90
- Low
- 143.04
- High
- 145.77
- Volume
- 1.087 K
- Daily Change
- -0.73%
- Month Change
- 4.70%
- 6 Months Change
- 24.40%
- Year Change
- 9.97%
