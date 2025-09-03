货币 / KKR
KKR: KKR & Co Inc
144.38 USD 0.28 (0.19%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日KKR汇率已更改-0.19%。当日，交易品种以低点143.04和高点145.77进行交易。
关注KKR & Co Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KKR新闻
- KKR的亨利·克拉维斯警告不要将美联储政治化以回应特朗普言论
- KKR’s Henry Kravis warns against politicizing the Fed after Trump remarks
- What hurdles lie ahead for any US-China TikTok deal?
- Explainer-What hurdles lie ahead for any US-China TikTok deal?
- KKR支持的Bidco获得Spectris收购关键监管批准
- KKR将从Cinven和CVC收购NewDay消费信贷组合
- KKR将从Cinven和CVC收购NewDay的消费信贷组合
- KKR to acquire NewDay’s consumer credit portfolio from Cinven and CVC
- KKR房地产金融信托宣布每季度股息0.25美元
- Morgan Stanley lists top value stocks to own for 2026
- Piper Sandler reiterates Overweight rating on KKR stock, maintains $166 price target
- KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) & Co. Inc. Presents at Barclays 23rd Annual Global Financial Service
- KKR confirms no rule 6 or 11 obligations in potential PRS REIT offer
- These are the stock-market trades to make going into the end of the year, according to Goldman Sachs
- UK's PRS REIT says KKR joins sale process, Long Harbour bid still on table
- KKR joins bidding process for PRS REIT amid strategic review
- KKR-backed Spectris acquisition clears regulatory hurdles in China, Italy
- Bidders Eye Starbucks (SBUX) China at $5 Billion Valuation - TipRanks.com
- Exclusive-Starbucks China valued at about $5 billion by bidders, sources say
- Wall Street's $5M Secret: How the Ultra-Rich Get First Dibs on Private Equity Gold
- KKR and Inhabeo acquire seven student housing assets in UK
- KKR buys South Korea's Samhwa in $528 million deal
- KKR buys South Korea’s Samhwa in $528 million deal
- KKR appoints former AWS CEO Selipsky as senior advisor for AI strategy
日范围
143.04 145.77
年范围
86.15 170.40
- 前一天收盘价
- 144.66
- 开盘价
- 144.55
- 卖价
- 144.38
- 买价
- 144.68
- 最低价
- 143.04
- 最高价
- 145.77
- 交易量
- 3.068 K
- 日变化
- -0.19%
- 月变化
- 5.27%
- 6个月变化
- 25.08%
- 年变化
- 10.57%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值