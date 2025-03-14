- Overview
GMF: SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF
GMF exchange rate has changed by 0.87% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 140.76 and at a high of 141.02.
Follow SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
GMF News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GMF stock price today?
SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF stock is priced at 141.02 today. It trades within 140.76 - 141.02, yesterday's close was 139.81, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of GMF shows these updates.
Does SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF is currently valued at 141.02. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.87% and USD. View the chart live to track GMF movements.
How to buy GMF stock?
You can buy SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF shares at the current price of 141.02. Orders are usually placed near 141.02 or 141.32, while 7 and 0.18% show market activity. Follow GMF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GMF stock?
Investing in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF involves considering the yearly range 100.74 - 142.17 and current price 141.02. Many compare 1.00% and 22.56% before placing orders at 141.02 or 141.32. Explore the GMF price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING ASIA PACIFIC ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING ASIA PACIFIC ETF in the past year was 142.17. Within 100.74 - 142.17, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 139.81 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING ASIA PACIFIC ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING ASIA PACIFIC ETF (GMF) over the year was 100.74. Comparing it with the current 141.02 and 100.74 - 142.17 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GMF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GMF stock split?
SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 139.81, and 15.87% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 139.81
- Open
- 140.76
- Bid
- 141.02
- Ask
- 141.32
- Low
- 140.76
- High
- 141.02
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- 0.87%
- Month Change
- 1.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 22.56%
- Year Change
- 15.87%
