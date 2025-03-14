QuotesSections
GMF: SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF

141.02 USD 1.21 (0.87%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GMF exchange rate has changed by 0.87% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 140.76 and at a high of 141.02.

Follow SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

GMF News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is GMF stock price today?

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF stock is priced at 141.02 today. It trades within 140.76 - 141.02, yesterday's close was 139.81, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of GMF shows these updates.

Does SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF stock pay dividends?

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF is currently valued at 141.02. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.87% and USD. View the chart live to track GMF movements.

How to buy GMF stock?

You can buy SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF shares at the current price of 141.02. Orders are usually placed near 141.02 or 141.32, while 7 and 0.18% show market activity. Follow GMF updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into GMF stock?

Investing in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF involves considering the yearly range 100.74 - 142.17 and current price 141.02. Many compare 1.00% and 22.56% before placing orders at 141.02 or 141.32. Explore the GMF price chart live with daily changes.

What are SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING ASIA PACIFIC ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING ASIA PACIFIC ETF in the past year was 142.17. Within 100.74 - 142.17, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 139.81 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF performance using the live chart.

What are SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING ASIA PACIFIC ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING ASIA PACIFIC ETF (GMF) over the year was 100.74. Comparing it with the current 141.02 and 100.74 - 142.17 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GMF moves on the chart live for more details.

When did GMF stock split?

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 139.81, and 15.87% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
140.76 141.02
Year Range
100.74 142.17
Previous Close
139.81
Open
140.76
Bid
141.02
Ask
141.32
Low
140.76
High
141.02
Volume
7
Daily Change
0.87%
Month Change
1.00%
6 Months Change
22.56%
Year Change
15.87%
24 October, Friday
12:30
USD
CPI m/m
Act
0.3%
Fcst
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Core CPI m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
Prev
0.3%
12:30
USD
CPI y/y
Act
3.0%
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Core CPI y/y
Act
3.0%
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Core CPI n.s.a. m/m
Act
0.3%
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
CPI
Act
324.368
Fcst
Prev
323.364
14:00
USD
New Home Sales
Act
Fcst
0.694 M
Prev
0.800 M
14:00
USD
New Home Sales m/m
Act
Fcst
-1.0%
Prev
20.5%
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Sentiment
Act
53.6
Fcst
55.0
Prev
55.0
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Expectations
Act
50.3
Fcst
51.2
Prev
51.2
14:00
USD
Michigan Inflation Expectations
Act
4.6%
Fcst
4.6%
Prev
4.6%
14:00
USD
Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations
Act
3.9%
Fcst
3.7%
Prev
3.7%
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
420
Fcst
Prev
418
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
550
Fcst
Prev
548
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev