GGRW: Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF

35.24 USD 0.32 (0.90%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GGRW exchange rate has changed by -0.90% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.24 and at a high of 35.24.

Follow Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is GGRW stock price today?

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (GGRW) stock is priced at 35.24 today. It trades within -0.90%, yesterday's close was 35.56, and trading volume reached 2.

Does GGRW stock pay dividends?

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF is currently valued at 35.24. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 24.61% and USD.

How to buy GGRW stock?

You can buy Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (GGRW) shares at the current price of 35.24. Orders are usually placed near 35.24 or 35.54, while 2 and 0.00% show market activity.

How to invest into GGRW stock?

Investing in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.62 - 35.89 and current price 35.24. Many compare 4.76% and 23.78% before placing orders at 35.24 or 35.54.

What are Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (GGRW) in the past year was 35.89. Within 24.62 - 35.89, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.56 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (GGRW) over the year was 24.62. Comparing it with the current 35.24 and 24.62 - 35.89 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did GGRW stock split?

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.56, and 24.61% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
35.24 35.24
Year Range
24.62 35.89
Previous Close
35.56
Open
35.24
Bid
35.24
Ask
35.54
Low
35.24
High
35.24
Volume
2
Daily Change
-0.90%
Month Change
4.76%
6 Months Change
23.78%
Year Change
24.61%
26 September, Friday
12:30
USD
Core PCE Price Index m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
12:30
USD
Core PCE Price Index y/y
Act
2.9%
Fcst
2.9%
Prev
2.9%
12:30
USD
PCE Price Index m/m
Act
0.3%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
12:30
USD
PCE Price Index y/y
Act
2.7%
Fcst
2.8%
Prev
2.6%
12:30
USD
Personal Spending m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
0.4%
Prev
0.5%
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Sentiment
Act
55.1
Fcst
55.4
Prev
55.4
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Expectations
Act
51.7
Fcst
51.8
Prev
51.8
14:00
USD
Michigan Inflation Expectations
Act
4.7%
Fcst
4.8%
Prev
4.8%
14:00
USD
Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations
Act
3.7%
Fcst
3.9%
Prev
3.9%
17:00
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
418
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
542
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
266.4 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
98.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
-225.1 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
17.8 K