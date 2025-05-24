- 개요
GGRW: Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF
GGRW 환율이 오늘 -0.90%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 35.24이고 고가는 35.24이었습니다.
Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is GGRW stock price today?
Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (GGRW) stock is priced at 35.24 today. It trades within -0.90%, yesterday's close was 35.56, and trading volume reached 2.
Does GGRW stock pay dividends?
Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF is currently valued at 35.24. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 24.61% and USD.
How to buy GGRW stock?
You can buy Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (GGRW) shares at the current price of 35.24. Orders are usually placed near 35.24 or 35.54, while 2 and 0.00% show market activity.
How to invest into GGRW stock?
Investing in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.62 - 35.89 and current price 35.24. Many compare 4.76% and 23.78% before placing orders at 35.24 or 35.54.
What are Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (GGRW) in the past year was 35.89. Within 24.62 - 35.89, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.56 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (GGRW) over the year was 24.62. Comparing it with the current 35.24 and 24.62 - 35.89 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did GGRW stock split?
Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.56, and 24.61% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 35.56
- 시가
- 35.24
- Bid
- 35.24
- Ask
- 35.54
- 저가
- 35.24
- 고가
- 35.24
- 볼륨
- 2
- 일일 변동
- -0.90%
- 월 변동
- 4.76%
- 6개월 변동
- 23.78%
- 년간 변동율
- 24.61%