GGRW: Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF

35.24 USD 0.32 (0.90%)
Сектор: Финансы Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar

Курс GGRW за сегодня изменился на -0.90%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 35.24, а максимальная — 35.24.

What is GGRW stock price today?

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (GGRW) stock is priced at 35.24 today. It trades within -0.90%, yesterday's close was 35.56, and trading volume reached 2.

Does GGRW stock pay dividends?

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF is currently valued at 35.24. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 24.61% and USD.

How to buy GGRW stock?

You can buy Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (GGRW) shares at the current price of 35.24. Orders are usually placed near 35.24 or 35.54, while 2 and 0.00% show market activity.

How to invest into GGRW stock?

Investing in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.62 - 35.89 and current price 35.24. Many compare 4.76% and 23.78% before placing orders at 35.24 or 35.54.

What are Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (GGRW) in the past year was 35.89. Within 24.62 - 35.89, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.56 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (GGRW) over the year was 24.62. Comparing it with the current 35.24 and 24.62 - 35.89 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did GGRW stock split?

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.56, and 24.61% after corporate actions.

Дневной диапазон
35.24 35.24
Годовой диапазон
24.62 35.89
Предыдущее закрытие
35.56
Open
35.24
Bid
35.24
Ask
35.54
Low
35.24
High
35.24
Объем
2
Дневное изменение
-0.90%
Месячное изменение
4.76%
6-месячное изменение
23.78%
Годовое изменение
24.61%
28 сентября, воскресенье