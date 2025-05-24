- Visão do mercado
GGRW: Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF
A taxa do GGRW para hoje mudou para -0.90%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 35.24 e o mais alto foi 35.24.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
GGRW Notícias
Perguntas frequentes
What is GGRW stock price today?
Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (GGRW) stock is priced at 35.24 today. It trades within -0.90%, yesterday's close was 35.56, and trading volume reached 2.
Does GGRW stock pay dividends?
Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF is currently valued at 35.24. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 24.61% and USD.
How to buy GGRW stock?
You can buy Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (GGRW) shares at the current price of 35.24. Orders are usually placed near 35.24 or 35.54, while 2 and 0.00% show market activity.
How to invest into GGRW stock?
Investing in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.62 - 35.89 and current price 35.24. Many compare 4.76% and 23.78% before placing orders at 35.24 or 35.54.
What are Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (GGRW) in the past year was 35.89. Within 24.62 - 35.89, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.56 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (GGRW) over the year was 24.62. Comparing it with the current 35.24 and 24.62 - 35.89 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did GGRW stock split?
Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.56, and 24.61% after corporate actions.
- Fechamento anterior
- 35.56
- Open
- 35.24
- Bid
- 35.24
- Ask
- 35.54
- Low
- 35.24
- High
- 35.24
- Volume
- 2
- Mudança diária
- -0.90%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.76%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 23.78%
- Mudança anual
- 24.61%