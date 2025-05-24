- Aperçu
GGRW: Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF
Le taux de change de GGRW a changé de -0.90% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 35.24 et à un maximum de 35.24.
Suivez la dynamique Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Foire Aux Questions
What is GGRW stock price today?
Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (GGRW) stock is priced at 35.24 today. It trades within -0.90%, yesterday's close was 35.56, and trading volume reached 2.
Does GGRW stock pay dividends?
Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF is currently valued at 35.24. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 24.61% and USD.
How to buy GGRW stock?
You can buy Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (GGRW) shares at the current price of 35.24. Orders are usually placed near 35.24 or 35.54, while 2 and 0.00% show market activity.
How to invest into GGRW stock?
Investing in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.62 - 35.89 and current price 35.24. Many compare 4.76% and 23.78% before placing orders at 35.24 or 35.54.
What are Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (GGRW) in the past year was 35.89. Within 24.62 - 35.89, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.56 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (GGRW) over the year was 24.62. Comparing it with the current 35.24 and 24.62 - 35.89 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did GGRW stock split?
Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.56, and 24.61% after corporate actions.
- Clôture Précédente
- 35.56
- Ouverture
- 35.24
- Bid
- 35.24
- Ask
- 35.54
- Plus Bas
- 35.24
- Plus Haut
- 35.24
- Volume
- 2
- Changement quotidien
- -0.90%
- Changement Mensuel
- 4.76%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 23.78%
- Changement Annuel
- 24.61%