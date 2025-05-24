- Genel bakış
GGRW: Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF
GGRW fiyatı bugün -0.90% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 35.24 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 35.24 aralığında işlem gördü.
Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
GGRW haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is GGRW stock price today?
Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (GGRW) stock is priced at 35.24 today. It trades within -0.90%, yesterday's close was 35.56, and trading volume reached 2.
Does GGRW stock pay dividends?
Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF is currently valued at 35.24. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 24.61% and USD.
How to buy GGRW stock?
You can buy Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (GGRW) shares at the current price of 35.24. Orders are usually placed near 35.24 or 35.54, while 2 and 0.00% show market activity.
How to invest into GGRW stock?
Investing in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.62 - 35.89 and current price 35.24. Many compare 4.76% and 23.78% before placing orders at 35.24 or 35.54.
What are Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (GGRW) in the past year was 35.89. Within 24.62 - 35.89, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.56 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (GGRW) over the year was 24.62. Comparing it with the current 35.24 and 24.62 - 35.89 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did GGRW stock split?
Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.56, and 24.61% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 35.56
- Açılış
- 35.24
- Satış
- 35.24
- Alış
- 35.54
- Düşük
- 35.24
- Yüksek
- 35.24
- Hacim
- 2
- Günlük değişim
- -0.90%
- Aylık değişim
- 4.76%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 23.78%
- Yıllık değişim
- 24.61%