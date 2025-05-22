QuotesSections
Currencies / FORTY
Back to US Stock Market

FORTY: Formula Systems (1985) Ltd - American Depositary Shares

139.45 USD 2.74 (2.00%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FORTY exchange rate has changed by 2.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 139.45 and at a high of 139.45.

Follow Formula Systems (1985) Ltd - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FORTY News

Daily Range
139.45 139.45
Year Range
74.22 146.65
Previous Close
136.71
Open
139.45
Bid
139.45
Ask
139.75
Low
139.45
High
139.45
Volume
1
Daily Change
2.00%
Month Change
8.10%
6 Months Change
58.47%
Year Change
74.31%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%