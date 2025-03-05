- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FAN: First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF
FAN exchange rate has changed by 1.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.02 and at a high of 20.10.
Follow First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FAN News
- FTSE 100 today: Index slips from record high; pound falls below $1.34
- Volution Group FY25 revenue rises on UK growth, fantech contribution
- FAN: I Expect A Downdraft Later This Year
- Short-Term Energy Outlook, July 2025 (Commodity:CL1:COM)
- Volution stock rises as company forecasts over 5% organic growth
- Volution Group reports strong FY25 trading update
- Is The Tide Turning Again In Favor Of Clean Energy Stocks?
- Volution Group announces board and committee leadership changes
- There And Back Again - A 2025 Market Story
- First Atlantic Nickel to Attend Benchmark Mineral Intelligence’s GIGA USA 2025 Conference, Highlighting Atlantic Nickel Project’s Smelter-Free Processing for North America’s Critical Minerals
- The 1-Minute Market Report - June 1, 2025
- ICLN: Stuck Between A Rock And A Hard Place (NASDAQ:ICLN)
- EU Clean Industrial Deal: Lowering Energy Bills Will Face Hurdles
- AI Generation Will Increase Power Demand Globally, Setting The Stage For Black Swan Event
- Strengthening U.S. Domestic Clean Energy Production Is Key To Reducing Tariff Shocks
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FAN stock price today?
First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF stock is priced at 20.09 today. It trades within 20.02 - 20.10, yesterday's close was 19.84, and trading volume reached 75. The live price chart of FAN shows these updates.
Does First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF is currently valued at 20.09. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 19.73% and USD. View the chart live to track FAN movements.
How to buy FAN stock?
You can buy First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF shares at the current price of 20.09. Orders are usually placed near 20.09 or 20.39, while 75 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow FAN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FAN stock?
Investing in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF involves considering the yearly range 13.53 - 20.10 and current price 20.09. Many compare 3.72% and 26.59% before placing orders at 20.09 or 20.39. Explore the FAN price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the past year was 20.10. Within 13.53 - 20.10, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.84 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (FAN) over the year was 13.53. Comparing it with the current 20.09 and 13.53 - 20.10 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FAN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FAN stock split?
First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.84, and 19.73% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 19.84
- Open
- 20.09
- Bid
- 20.09
- Ask
- 20.39
- Low
- 20.02
- High
- 20.10
- Volume
- 75
- Daily Change
- 1.26%
- Month Change
- 3.72%
- 6 Months Change
- 26.59%
- Year Change
- 19.73%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.651%