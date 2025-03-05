QuotesSections
Currencies / FAN
FAN: First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF

20.09 USD 0.25 (1.26%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FAN exchange rate has changed by 1.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.02 and at a high of 20.10.

Follow First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FAN stock price today?

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF stock is priced at 20.09 today. It trades within 20.02 - 20.10, yesterday's close was 19.84, and trading volume reached 75. The live price chart of FAN shows these updates.

Does First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF stock pay dividends?

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF is currently valued at 20.09. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 19.73% and USD. View the chart live to track FAN movements.

How to buy FAN stock?

You can buy First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF shares at the current price of 20.09. Orders are usually placed near 20.09 or 20.39, while 75 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow FAN updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FAN stock?

Investing in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF involves considering the yearly range 13.53 - 20.10 and current price 20.09. Many compare 3.72% and 26.59% before placing orders at 20.09 or 20.39. Explore the FAN price chart live with daily changes.

What are First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the past year was 20.10. Within 13.53 - 20.10, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.84 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF performance using the live chart.

What are First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (FAN) over the year was 13.53. Comparing it with the current 20.09 and 13.53 - 20.10 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FAN moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FAN stock split?

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.84, and 19.73% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
20.02 20.10
Year Range
13.53 20.10
Previous Close
19.84
Open
20.09
Bid
20.09
Ask
20.39
Low
20.02
High
20.10
Volume
75
Daily Change
1.26%
Month Change
3.72%
6 Months Change
26.59%
Year Change
19.73%
