EZM: WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

66.19 USD 0.08 (0.12%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EZM exchange rate has changed by -0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 66.12 and at a high of 66.19.

Follow WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

EZM News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is EZM stock price today?

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund stock is priced at 66.19 today. It trades within 66.12 - 66.19, yesterday's close was 66.27, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of EZM shows these updates.

Does WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund stock pay dividends?

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund is currently valued at 66.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.79% and USD. View the chart live to track EZM movements.

How to buy EZM stock?

You can buy WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund shares at the current price of 66.19. Orders are usually placed near 66.19 or 66.49, while 2 and 0.11% show market activity. Follow EZM updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EZM stock?

Investing in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund involves considering the yearly range 51.10 - 68.72 and current price 66.19. Many compare 1.08% and 14.95% before placing orders at 66.19 or 66.49. Explore the EZM price chart live with daily changes.

What are WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the past year was 68.72. Within 51.10 - 68.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 66.27 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund performance using the live chart.

What are WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (EZM) over the year was 51.10. Comparing it with the current 66.19 and 51.10 - 68.72 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EZM moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EZM stock split?

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 66.27, and 6.79% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
66.12 66.19
Year Range
51.10 68.72
Previous Close
66.27
Open
66.12
Bid
66.19
Ask
66.49
Low
66.12
High
66.19
Volume
2
Daily Change
-0.12%
Month Change
1.08%
6 Months Change
14.95%
Year Change
6.79%
