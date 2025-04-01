Currencies / EP
EP: Empire Petroleum Corporation
4.08 USD 0.06 (1.49%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EP exchange rate has changed by 1.49% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.94 and at a high of 4.26.
Follow Empire Petroleum Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
- Empire Petroleum’s rights offering fully subscribed, raises $2.5 million
- Empire Petroleum: Overvalued, Oil-Dependent, And Structurally Unprofitable (NYSE:EP)
- Empire Petroleum Stock Remains Unattractive, Despite Its Plunge This Year (NYSE:EP)
- Empire Petroleum extends rights offering expiration to August 20
- Empire Petroleum wins regulatory battle over New Mexico oil rights
- Empire Petroleum extends rights offering expiration date
- Empire Petroleum extends expiration date of rights offering
- Empire Petroleum launches $5 million rights offering to shareholders
- Empire Petroleum sets July 10 record date for $5 million rights offering
- Empire Petroleum Reports Results for First Quarter 2025 and Advances Operational Initiatives
- Empire Petroleum Remains Risky, Despite Its Recent Correction (NYSE:EP)
Daily Range
3.94 4.26
Year Range
3.76 8.12
- Previous Close
- 4.02
- Open
- 4.24
- Bid
- 4.08
- Ask
- 4.38
- Low
- 3.94
- High
- 4.26
- Volume
- 76
- Daily Change
- 1.49%
- Month Change
- -19.05%
- 6 Months Change
- -35.34%
- Year Change
- -22.58%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%